First, I want to extend a warm welcome to our student board member, Ms. Ambrosio-Reyes.
Thank you for sharing the student perspective and for seeking this leadership opportunity to advocate for the experience of all students in our school system. We trust that your insights will guide us to make decisions that are informed and student-centered. This is the beginning of a great partnership.
The Back to School Bash will be held August 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at John A. Holmes. On this same day and time, our departments and schools will make themselves available to provide families with pertinent information about such things as chromebooks, free and reduced lunch forms, and bus routes. It will be a fun day celebrating the start of a magical new year.
The calendar has turned to August and our efforts continue to focus on having a quality teacher for every single student despite significant challenges caused by statewide teacher shortages. I am pleased to report that, at this time, both elementary schools are fully staffed.
At Chowan Middle School, we need two ELA teachers, one math teacher and one social studies teacher. At John A. Holmes, we need one ELA teacher, one math teacher and one Spanish teacher. In total, we are still looking to employ seven core teachers.
Running parallel with our search efforts, is our creative and innovative work to find solutions with key thought partners. To date, we have met with Clinton City Schools, the Public School Forum of North Carolina, MyFutureNC, the Innovation Project and DPI to discuss licensure, class size, teacher sharing across district lines, and fiscal policy reform. We want to scale the impact of a high quality teacher by using our digital resources to offer synchronous learning where possible without compromising the power of relationships.
Similar to an advanced teaching role, this opportunity would offer teachers an option to make more money. For example, we are optimistic that our partnership with Clinton City Schools will give our high school students access to a quality English teacher; instead of using a traditional online learning option. I am appreciative of our district and school leaders’ work to see potential in this model and make every effort to make it possible.
Dr. Michael Sasscer is Superintendent of Edenton/Chowan Public Schools. He can be reached at msasscer@ecps.k12.nc.us