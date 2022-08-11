First, I want to extend a warm welcome to our student board member, Ms. Ambrosio-Reyes.

Thank you for sharing the student perspective and for seeking this leadership opportunity to advocate for the experience of all students in our school system. We trust that your insights will guide us to make decisions that are informed and student-centered. This is the beginning of a great partnership.

Dr. Michael Sasscer is Superintendent of Edenton/Chowan Public Schools. He can be reached at msasscer@ecps.k12.nc.us