First, I want to congratulate the Class of 2022 on their graduation and wish each graduate success in their future endeavors. Job well done!
“School’s out for summer” is music to the ears of all students and teachers. Our students are better today than they were yesterday and that is because of our teachers. They have devoted their talent to our children and their commitment and care to be dazzling and spectacular these past two years has left me and all of us proud.
I want to thank our teachers and staff for overcoming challenges, creating innovative solutions and for making a difference in their students’ lives. They poured their hearts into each lesson and they deserve a refreshing break.
As my children put the finishing touches on their thank you notes, I was reminded that the true impact of a teacher is measured through a relationship. A relationship with a teacher is enduring and the sentiment it generates is timeless… that is why a note from years past and a note today can still be etched with the infamous words “best teacher ever.” Some things never change… teaching matters.
These past two years have taught us the importance of mental health and the need to care for students’ social and emotional well being. We have been a leader in this work.
Our partnership with Ms. Leela Heyder, CEO of Calm Minds Kind Hearts, has taught all of us to cope with stress and return to our resilient zone with a simple breath. Recently, we asked students at both elementary schools and the high school to share how Mindfulness has helped them.
Two hundred seventy-five elementary school students responded. Sixty-eight percent of students stated that “mindfulness helps them calm down when they are upset.” Fifty-two percent said that “mindfulness helps them focus better in the classroom.” At the high school, 63 sophomores responded to the survey.
A student shared the following, “I liked that it gave me a minute to reflect and relax. Some days when I was really stressed or upset the mindfulness lessons really helped me calm down.”
In total, 92 percent of students feel other students should learn these skills in the future. Our goal is to eliminate opportunity gaps by helping students access the classroom, peer groups, and healthy choices. Our data demonstrates we are successfully teaching the whole child!
These past two years have also challenged our typical classroom processes and practices, which has impacted our students’ performance with academic standards and end-of-year tests. Our 2021-22 data have been mixed with rebounds, bright spots and growth areas.
In math, all grades 3-8 saw an increase in proficiency as compared to 2020-21. 5 out of 6 cohorts saw an increase in proficiency as compared to 2020-21. Third grade, sixth, seventh and eighth grade, all rebounded to proficiency levels similar to pre-COVID. Eighth grade had the highest percent proficient in the past five years.
Fifth grade science saw an increase in proficiency as compared to 2020-21 and 8th grade science rebounded to proficiency levels similar to pre-COVID. In reading, grades 3-8 saw 4 out of 6 grade levels improve proficiency from 2020-21.
Three out of six cohorts maintained or improved their proficiency. Eighth grade reading rebounded to proficiency levels similar to pre-COVID. High school scores are incomplete, but the trend in Biology and Math III show improved proficiency as compared to pre-COVID levels.
In two years, our teachers redesigned their learning spaces and changed how they taught. They worked through unprecedented challenges and always put children first. I am proud of our students and our teachers and I commend their performance. We are positioned for excellence and I am excited to learn from these data to transform experiences for 2022-23.
Our hearts continue to be with students, staff and families in Uvalde, Texas. Our families entrust us with their children’s lives. We are charged to keep them safe, teach them, and nurture their well being. We will always prioritize safety and will work proactively to be prepared to recognize and respond to any behavior that threatens our schools.
On August 24th, all schools and staff will participate in threat assessment training with Dr. Amy James, a forensic psychologist and threat assessment expert. This work, in combination with our critical incident training, will grow our knowledge and increase our ability to protect our children and keep our schools healthy and focused on learning.
Working together as a community on a unified vision is key to our success!
Dr. Michael Sasscer is Superintendent of Edenton-Chowan Public Schools.