A couple of weeks ago, I took a drive.
This typically is not unusual for me. I find solace in just driving across open landscapes to my heart’s content. Lately, covering the news has left me often too busy to enjoy a good drive, not frequently able to take a pause. Quick, shallow breaths versus deep, relaxed ones. Always on the move but yet always stationary.
So this time, I decided to make room for it.
Growing up in Perquimans County, the day I got my driver’s license, I was gone. Northeast North Carolina is blessed with some beautiful and winding backroads. Old Swamp Road in South Mills, for example; Turnpike Road in Belvidere; New Hope Road down Durants Neck. If it exists, I’ve been there.
I decided this day to try my luck in Chowan County. It’s the smallest county in North Carolina, but always felt much larger when driving up and down Virginia Road — probably in part to getting stuck behind a couple of Sunday drivers.
I started my expedition in the far north along County Line Road, near Gliden.
Something about the feel of the pavement beneath the pedals is exhilarating to me. Taking yourself into a curve without missing a beat. Windows down, air blowing. It’s like therapy. Active meditation.
Following County Line Road as it meandered towards Tyner, I stopped into the Four Corners Store to talk to Billy and Mary Nixon about their big community event the next day. They were assured it would be a success and I was looking forward to it.
Pushing west, I took a gander into Arrowhead and Chowan Beaches, looking to get a feel for the riverfront communities. Not wanting to invade anyone’s privacy, I didn’t stay long.
Rather than marching down Rocky Hock Road toward Valhalla, I opted to hug the river and found myself on Tynch Town Road. It’s been a few years since I was last out that way, reminiscing on some fun nights in high school, but it felt like nothing had changed in the interim.
Swinging over the bridge that straddles Rocky Hock Creek, I realized that Bob Kirby was right, looking west across the river is definitely a “million dollar view.”
I’m sure you all are tired of reading road names at this point, right?
Taking a detour from Macedonia to West Queen Street, I saw swarming nine-to-fivers invading Old Colony Smokehouse on their lunch break and a few folks with an obvious green thumb hauling early spring materials out of Kellogg. Typical day.
I ran by the Barker House on the waterfront for a small layover. I realized early on that I definitely bother those folks way too much and took off for the county’s soundside.
Dropping by the airport, I had hoped to find Harry Davis behind the terminal counter. Not today though, the man was out doing what he does best. Till next time.
I ended my county crawl at the foot of the Albemarle Sound bridge. Twilight was creeping in and given the milder weather, I could hear some spring peepers taking hold in the woods along Houghton Road. Hopefully an early sign of warmth to come. Turning the car around, I returned back the way I came against a famed Carolina sunset, finally able to take a deep breath again.
