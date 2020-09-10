Taxpayers Unfairly Subsidize Liberal Policies

While many liberal organizations helped create the NC Clean Energy Policy (CEP) the North Carolina Utility Commission and the Public Staff provided guidance and perspectives during its development.
The liberal influence in this policy document concerns me for many reasons, as CEP data was collected/filtered down from facilitated workshops, regional listening sessions, other statewide events and online input.
The CEP was reviewed after the data collection, along with its liberal slant including an unwritten emphasis on Distributed Energy Resources (DER). DER may include microturbines, combustion turbines, internal combustion engines, stirling (external combustion) engines, fuel cells, energy storage/UPS systems, photovoltaic systems, wind systems and hybrid systems. These resources are scaled-down versions of bigger coal, nuclear or gas-powered generating plants.
At the heart of the CEP report is a policy description for a liberal DER environmental agenda; “North Carolina regulators and policy makers will need to adapt to a market in flux and make informed decisions regarding traditional systems on the cusp of obsolescence. Our leaders will also be called upon to create a regulatory framework, incentives, and environment that guides the market and optimizes the possibilities offered by the industry in transition. As North Carolina makes capital investment decisions for future capacity expansions, it will be important to encourage the systems that are most cost-effective yet maintain affordability, reliability, equity, grid efficiency, sustainability, and economic viability for all.”
We have the beginnings of this transition to the tune of a recent $1.84 billion in proposed utility cost increases from only one NC power utility provider, Dominion Energy. A NC Utility Commission rate hearing initially increased consumer rates $30 million for 220,000 customers. The greatest proportion of this money is for a utility power plant that will adapt inputs from scaled-down electricity generating resources.
Another CEP liberal bias came with this statement.
“North Carolina’s power system is evolving from one reliant on large-scale power plants to a bi-directional, distributed, and connected system. The resulting system will increase the diversity of participating customers, size of distributed energy resources (DERs), and the number of connected digital devices and communications.”
I imagine every person using an iPhone to control all home devices at their disposal.
The liberal vision incorporates smart home technology, which appears counter-intuitive. As utility rates climb with costly green energy the less money poor people will have for normal expenses.
As turbine costs already show consumer price increase, (even more so with untested technology), this becomes the dilemma of a socialistic economy vs. our capitalistic system.
The government subsidizes the development of new technology while utility customers bear on-going expense and profit subsidizing Utility Commission regulated utilities and business interests. Consumer prices stabilize after $1.84 billion increases for each utility.
While I’m not trying to shoot down clean energy liberal powers-that-be have a pie-in-the-sky approach to implementing it, taxpayers will unfairly subsidize new DER technology development and pay for generated commercial electricity. This is what the NC Utility Commission currently blesses with new wind and solar project approval.