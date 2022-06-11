There are so many educators who have helped shape my life. They taught me subject matter lessons and life lessons, and they are – and should be – truly respected.
I remember even now – some 40-plus years later – the kindness of Beverly Jilcott in my first grade class. She was an excellent teacher we all loved and made coming to school better.
A few years later, my classmates got to experience the very best of Bertie County.
Hulda Tayloe and Kaye Byrum were among the best elementary/middle school teachers anyone could ask to have. When our class made it to high school, many of the teachers knew which ones of us had been in their classes because of what we knew.
I can’t say either of them was always fun. They were sometimes hard and strict, but I can also say I never doubted their love for us or their desire to see us succeed. I am grateful to both of them.
In high school, I failed Spanish. I wasn’t very good at it, and I had my mind on other things as well.
That didn’t detract from how good a teacher Sharon Mattingly was. It’s not often you can fail a class and still think the teacher is among the very best, but I did and still do.
I spent more time in Gail Bridgers classes than any teacher at Bertie High School. She taught me and made me a better person. She also made me a writer, for which I am eternally grateful.
I can’t go without mentioning the love and respect I had for Bill Hawkins. He was not only one of the best football coaches I’ve ever known, he was an excellent classroom teacher. While many didn’t like his unconventional style, his classes learned and excelled.
Ron Cooke was a good technical drafting teacher, but I wasn’t necessarily the best at drawing – freehand or technically. He helped each of us learn at our own pace, even if it was as slow as mine.
The only thing better than Styron Bond as a teacher was the man he was and is. He truly cared about every student in his class and tried his best to make us not only recite historical facts, but to understand the context of it.
Lloyd Spruill was one of the hardest teachers I ever had, but she was excellent. I couldn’t begin to thank her for all I learned in her class – much of which I use to this day.
Had I listened to Effie Vick, I’d probably be an accountant today. She was such a good teacher she made accounting fun. And it was one thing I was good at, but I never had the desire to do it as a career.
Barry McGlone was fun and made you laugh, but was also a good driver’s education teacher. I miss him greatly to this day.
I am thankful to each educator who touched my life, and those who have helped shape my children and the other children of this region into fine people. We are forever in your debt.
Thadd White is Group Editor of five Adams Publishing Group publications in eastern North Carolina. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.