Here’s wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving.
In spite of all the pitfalls and disappointments, I’m sure each can say we are blessed. If you do an accounting of your situation, I think most of us can say our assets outweigh our liabilities.
A special thank you and salute goes out to our military, first responders, medical personnel and others that have to be on duty that day. Let’s remember to include them in our prayers and blessings for their service and devotion.
Thanksgiving always falls on the fourth Thursday in November. It’s been that way since becoming a national holiday in 1941. It varies by year, but Nov. 25 is it for 2021. Out of curiosity, I reached to see what happened on that date in history.
Here was one date that jumped out to me. Biblical scholars state that on Nov. 25, 2348 BC, the great flood wiped out all living inhabitants, except Noah’s family and two of every creature. It wouldn’t have hurt my feelings if the mosquitos and a few others had missed the boat.
It troubles me somewhat that some claim they can determine the exact date of the great flood 4,369 years ago; but can’t decide if the first Thanksgiving was held in Massachusetts or Virginia about 400 years ago.
Our two daughters, a son-in-law and a granddaughter are planning to come up for the weekend. I look forward to that, even though it means we will have to drag out the Christmas tree and decorations for them to put up.
I think it’s great that they will do that and it will be fun. Though they have been adults for many years, they both are kids again when here decorating for Christmas.
Unfortunately, they won’t be here to take it down and store it. My youngest daughter was here a few Thanksgivings ago and decorated. She used every ornament and decoration that we owned. The house was beautiful; but it took days to undecorate later. I think it was the following July when we found the last decoration that she had put somewhere.
Thanksgiving is followed by “Black Friday.” This means the girls will be shopping and my son-in-law and I will be on the golf course. When these girls get together it’s like a shark attack with hunger pains. It should be called “Plastic” Friday. Black Friday really comes in early December with the arrival of the Visa bill.
Speaking of Black Friday, I am now claiming it as my creation. Research shows that it didn’t catch on nationally, as we know it today, until the late 1980’s. I can humbly state that I had the idea either in the late 1960’s or early 1970’s.
We lived in central Virginia at the time, and for some reason the kids had to go to school on the Friday after Thanksgiving. My wife and I both worked that day also. I said since the kids are in school, why don’t we take a vacation day on Friday and start our Christmas shopping.
She liked the idea and we almost completed our gift buying, except for a few little items. There were no crowds in the stores and lots of parking space. Try that today at a mall and you will have to circle the lot like a vulture looking for prey.
That’s my story; and, I’m sticking with it.
Again hope your day and weekend are memorable and joyful.
God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.