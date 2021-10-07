I passed by a cotton field recently and noticed that it was beginning to turn white. It brought back memories of my days when cotton was “King” in the south. This was prior to the era of mechanization and, though highly profitable, was very labor intensive.
We planted in the spring with our tractor pulling a two row planter. Today’s monsters can plant up to 24 rows at once and cost what could have bought half of the county then.
As the plants grew, we would cultivate with the tractor to keep the rows clean. Manual labor was required to hoe within the row. This removed grass or weeds and thinned out some cotton so each plant had room to grow. I assume this is not done now thanks to modern chemistry.
I remember farmers checking their fields daily as the crop grew. They were looking for the first blossom. This was usually around the 4th of July. It was a county wide contest to see which farmer brought in the first blossom to the local newspaper office. The first presented was worth a free year’s subscription and bragging rights.
The crop was then left to mature, as it soon became too tall to cultivate. Today, you will notice boll weevil traps placed in spots throughout the field. This doesn’t prevent their intrusion; but let’s the farmer know if they are present. It was then necessary to have the field sprayed.
Today’s combines can harvest a field in no time, compared to handpicking. Picking was also a source of pride among farmers once. Picking 100 pounds of cotton in a day was our yardstick, like par in golf or hitting .300 in baseball.
I had a great-uncle that was a bachelor and lived with us. He prided himself on his picking ability. One day it rained and we had to stop early. That night he was asked to say grace at the table. He said the usual prayer; but ending with “and Lord, if you hadn’t caused it to rain, I could have picked my hundred pounds.”
It was a family effort with wives and children of all ages. Large farms brought in day workers that were paid by the pound. There was a wooden contraption that the scales could be suspended on, and portable to carry from field to field. Bags were weighed and put in a book until payday. Our scales were originally purchased by my grandfather in the late 1800’s, and now proudly displayed on the wall in my garage.
I vividly remember my first trip to the cotton gin. The huge bails, ready for shipping, were impressive. My father said he would give me a dollar if I could pull a handful of cotton out of a bail. I scratched and dug until my fingers were sore, but couldn’t get enough to cover the end of a Q-tip.
For the record, household family members got room and board and not the going rate. I want to say that it was around five or ten cents per pound then. That doesn’t seem like much today; but, $5 to $10 for a day’s work went a long way.
Good luck to all the farmer’s out there praying for a profitable crop. I do not forget my roots, and thank you for putting food on my table and clothes on my back.
God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.