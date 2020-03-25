“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness …”
So begins the great Dickens novel: A Tale of Two Cities.
And so begins the great contrast of this long, dragged out moment of the coronavirus pandemic.
Surprisingly, it really is “the best of times and the age of wisdom.” There is a shining example of leadership in crisis: a role nobly filled by Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York. He waits on the advice of experts, and gives good news and bad with no exaggeration. He strenuously works to rebut rumors. He doesn’t jump to conclusions. And he is not afraid to respond to the dangerous behavior of young people on the streets and in the parks.
There is also a great wave of generosity. J K Rowling has relaxed license restrictions to enable teachers to read, over the internet, long sections of the Harry Potter series to students at home. Speaking of the internet, there is an embarrassment of riches that are free for the taking. The Open Culture web portal has thousands of links: courses in every subject imaginable; cultural and educational resources galore. For my part, there are, free of charge, the movies of the great Andrei Tarkovsky — the mindbending films “Solaris” and “Stalker,” along with the crabby commentary of the philosopher Slavoj Žižek.
The Metropolitan Opera streams, every evening at 7:30 and Saturday afternoons, one of the repertory’s great works on its website. Cello master Yo-Yo Ma posts a daily live concert of a piece that sustains him. Broadway star Laura Benanti invites performers from high school musicals whose shows are cancelled to send their performances to her: she’ll be watching, along with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Gee whiz — can’t get better than that.
There is the opportunity to stay at home. You can interpret this in one of two ways. You can take it as a forced house arrest, a confinement by an overbearing government set to reorganize the social order and to deprive you of your rights as a free citizen. I have heard such libertarian language from a number of sources, including Hollywood actresses and young Goths on urban streets.
What a pity. Time was that most Americans, until World War I, lived 95% of their lives in the reality of “social distancing.” You can interpret this “homebodiness” as freedom, solitude, even silence (the kids will sleep sometime, or watch “Frozen II” for the 54th time). There is time and space, now. You can bake recipes that you’ve put off until “you had time.” Well, you have time now. Projects call your name. Old books are waiting to be unshelved.
I have become a porch dweller. The coronavirus and my recent cardiac issues have forced me onto my white rocking chair that looks like we lifted it from JFK’s place in Hyannisport (but we really bought it from Byrum’s). I’m reading John Kennedy Toole’s rollicking “Confederacy of Dunces.” And I tell myself that I’m old enough now to foster trenchant, cranky and curmudgeonly opinions.
Which brings me to the other side of “A Tale of Two Cities.” You know: “the worst of times, the age of foolishness.”
I won’t varnish this cranky opinion: We could have been more prepared for the coronavirus. We should have been. But we weren’t. We weren’t because national leadership had other things on their minds. The stock market was one thing. Propping up a cardboard facade of competence and a Teddy Roosevelt sort of bullishness was another.
Reality has a spooky habit of puncturing cardboard facades.
There is also the quite horrible case of our own Senator Richard Burr and Georgia’s Senator Kelly Loeffler. These two were briefed about the coronavirus outbreak, and that very day they began selling off stocks worth millions of dollars: ahead of the economic downturn caused by the epidemic.
That smells like insider trading to me, and it is offensive to any patriotic sensibility. I believe, as a conservative, that no one in the federal government — whether Representative or Senator or President (and his family) — should own stock during their term of office.
Then there is the spectacle of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The beaches of Florida were crammed with Spring-Breakers, partying and carousing in their annual bacchanal – but this year, the party became a seething mass of super-infection. DeSantis was torn: there was this virus thing, but there was a lot of money to be made. When reproached for not sending these kids home, he said that people were “on edge,” and needed to be outside. So some local officials, braver and possessed of better sense, stepped in. Those in Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Naples and Clearwater moved to shut their beaches down.
There are also, in this age of foolishness, the cases of hoarding and price gouging. Face masks that sold, a few weeks ago, for 40 cents each are now priced at $4, which is a 1000% markup. Toilet paper, famously, is a miracle if found on the shelves. I am haunted by the news photo of a bent over, very senior lady, barely propped up by her cane, looking forlornly at completely empty shelves in the household paper section. Shame and double-shame.
Take only what you need. It’s not the apocalypse.
It cannot be a time of Mad Max individualistic “take what you can get.” It isn’t time for fortress survivalism, replete with stockpiles of guns, ammo, and hundreds of cans of soup and beans.
Rather, it is time for community, even though we have to keep to “social distancing.” It is time to stay home, yes, but it is also time to think of others and neighbors. It is time to think of the weak and the frail, who can’t shove themselves in the front of the line.
It is time for the Edenton Food Lion to reserve time in the store for senior citizens — say, like 8 to 9 every morning.
It is time for the heroic Vidant and Sentara health systems to be fully equipped with masks, gloves, gowns, ventilators and all the resources that they need. Manufacturers who are able shouldn’t wait from declarations from on high to do the right thing.
No, it’s not the end. It isn’t normal, but it’s surely not the end-times Tribulation.
It is, to be sure, a time of testing. It is a time of judgment:
Whether it is the best of times or the worst of times is up to us.