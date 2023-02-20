On Saturday, Feb. 18, the family of President Jimmy Carter announced that he has “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.”
There is, obviously, not much time left in this life for the 98-year-old former President.
The peanut farmer from Plains, Georgia was the first President I ever voted for. When he won the 1976 election over President Gerald Ford, a friend of mine set a peanut on every teacher’s desk in the high school where he taught history and civics. Then he got in his car and drove down to Plains just to fill up at Billy Carter’s gas station. He showed me his credit card receipt.
Later on, he somehow landed a case of Billy Beer.
Carter’s Presidency was fraught with one difficult challenge after another. He, like his predecessor Gerald Ford, was not given much credit, at the time, for his responses to some pretty severe difficulties. Many of us will remember the Arab Oil Embargo, the inflation that he and Ford inherited from previous administrations, and, of course, the Iranian Islamicist revolution and the hostage crisis.
But I’ll never forget making my college buddies turn off the Gong Show (an admittedly inane, but hilarious must-see TV back then) just to watch the miraculous signing of the Camp David Accords on Sept. 17, 1978. There was President Carter seated between Menachim Begin and Anwar Sadat, all shaking hands.
It was a breathless moment of statecraft – the quality of which I don’t think I’ll ever see again.
History has already begun to judge the Carter Administration in a much, much better light than his contemporaries.
I really liked Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn. Too many conservative Christians have forgotten that it was Carter who put evangelicalism on the map. As far as I know, he was the first President to clearly state that he was born again. Time magazine put evangelicalism on the cover mainly because of Jimmy Carter’s testimony. He even talked about his faith in a Playboy interview, of all things.
Those were the good old days, when conservative Christians were openly Democrats and Republicans, and other parties (even Socialist, gasp) as well.
Jimmy Carter taught Sunday School at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains for over 40 years. He retired from this church work just three years ago – only because of COVID and his advanced years. He was 95, after all.
He was the coolest President ever. I highly recommend to you the CNN documentary “Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President.” I think it would be more than fitting to view this in his honor and memory once the inevitable bad news comes. You probably remember how he and Rosalynn would host White House concerts that would range over country (of course), folk, rock & roll and jazz. He was remarkably informed, to say the least.
In that documentary, it is revealed that the great band, the Allman Brothers, probably saved the Carter campaign in early 1976. Until they came along, Carter was foundering against the seemingly inexorable tide of Sen. Edward Kennedy.
Eat a Peach, indeed.
I should mention that he was also supported by Lynyrd Skynyrd and Charlie Daniels. These bands campaigned and played benefits for the Georgia governor who declared in the 1971 South – get this – “the time for racial discrimination is over.”
It simply cannot be argued that Jimmy Carter’s ex-Presidency has been the finest ever. Many ex-Presidents lapsed into a sort of melancholy exile. Others got themselves into high-paying lecture circuits and corporate boardroom positions.
Not Jimmy.
The Carter Center was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, which has for years worked for human rights and social welfare worldwide. When that prize was awarded, Carter said that “The bond of our common humanity is stronger than the divisiveness of our fears and prejudices.”
There are more than a few politicians today who need to go to Jimmy’s Sunday School.
Four years after his loss to Ronald Reagan in 1980, Jimmy and Rosalynn joined, famously, Habitat for Humanity.
I think he was out there, building homes for the poor, even last year, with hammer and saw.
The Secret Service has guarded him and his wife for close to 50 years now. When the Service heard the news of Jimmy’s entrance into hospice care, their spokesman Anthony Gugliemi wrote this: “Rest easy Mr. President. We will be forever by your side.”
I know this is an impossible dream, what I’m about to say. But I’m so weary of the hateful, angry and grievance-sodden partisan fight politics of these last few years.
But this must be said:
Jimmy, if you could run again, I’d gladly vote for you. I’ll put up a sign for you in my front yard on Country Club Drive.
This country needs again a man or woman of faith who used their Presidency to care, to comfort, to establish justice, to steward this beautiful land.
Jimmy, if you would run again, I’d actually knock on doors for your campaign.
And eat a peach. And stick boiled peanuts in a Coke.