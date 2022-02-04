One of my favorite TV shows of all time is The Big Bang Theory. I watch it basically every night as I fall asleep. (Yes, I am one of them who has to have noise to rest.)
In a recent episode I was watching, Sheldon Cooper – one of the main characters – decided he was going to be “laid back,” something any regular viewer will tell you is contrary to his character.
The results were – predictably – disastrous.
At the end of the show, there was a “council of Sheldons” to decide if the new laid back Sheldon would stay. He did not.
The little gathering at the end of the show did more than make me laugh, though it did. It also made me think.
I’ve often believed we are multiple people wrapped up in one body. We have different beliefs, likes, personality traits and loves, but they are sometimes contrary.
For instance, I like to think of myself as a laid back guy. I don’t judge other people for whatever their particular bents in life may be, and I don’t much care what you do in your life because it’s just that – your life.
Despite my preference for being laid back, however, I am also a very opinionated person. My mother never discouraged us from having opinions, even when they contradicted her own. She was also a believer that we should become our most genuine selves – even though I admit at times she probably didn’t care for who we were at certain stages of life.
Another place my “council” often contradicts is my devout belief in Christ and the Bible. I am a wholehearted believer of a divine purpose for our lives and of following Jesus’ example.
Where that conflict is I often don’t do a good job of that. I am sometimes too laid back to be the type of Christian that tells others about their faith and I’m sometimes opinionated when it comes to the actions of other Christians.
One of the main parts of my council is the humorous me. As my niece, Brook, will tell you – I think I’m funny. I like to cut up, joke and make people laugh. In a room full of laughter there is comfort.
Unfortunately, as my niece also reminds me – I’m often not as funny as I think I am. Oh, well, I still try.
I also love being a father. It is the one thing I am more impassioned about than any other. I love my sons whether they are right or wrong. But, like all parents, I fail at times.
Sometimes the laid back part of me lets too much go and then the side of me with a temper is harder than I intend to be when my patience has come to an end. It’s a constant battle.
I’m sure many of you have the same battle on your “councils.” Sometimes it is tough and can be self-defeating because whichever side of your personality comes out, the other isn’t pleased.
As my friend and coworker Andre’ Alfred has pointed out lately, we all have to do the best we can. That’s all we can do.
Thadd White is Editor of five Adams Publishing Group publications in northeastern North Carolina. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.