Last week, if you saw a thin wisp of smoke rising from the vicinity of Soundside Road, you likely witnessed the disastrous results of a “thought experiment.”
Don’t try this at home. As Clark Griswold said, right before his harrowing snow saucer descent in “Christmas Vacation”: “I’m a professional. Later, dudes!”
But before we get to the mad scientist play-by-play, let me set the stage.
A few days before the ill-fated experiment, I answered an unnamed local number that popped up on my iPhone. Since it was a pleasant live human, just-out-of-college voice, I continued with the call (I hang up on robocalls). The young man on the other end was drumming up support for a political party, hoping to recruit some volunteer work (and, I’m sure, any “volunteer cash” that might be lazing about.
So we chatted for a while. He asked about my “positions” on various issues. As my family will be happy to confirm, if anyone comes to me for an opinion, they’ve gone to the right shop.
During my discourse, I could hear the tone on the other end descending from sunny cheer to chilly nervousness.
Soon, the young campaign volunteer had had enough. I thought my talking had overstayed its welcome, but something else was frosting the air. “Mr. Tobias,” he said, between hems and haws, “You really don’t have any party to belong to.”
Well now. If I had heard something like this as a college freshman, my whole world would have gone dark, as the word “party” hadn’t yet taken on a partisan dimension and meant something else entirely.
But when I hung up the phone (then again, no one really “hangs up” anymore), I started to feel sorry for the young caller. He didn’t know that I had come from a different world, an Aristotelian world where “moderation” is the gold standard in politics and ethics.
Here’s the money quote: “The virtue of justice consists in moderation, as regulated by wisdom” (from Aristotle’s “Nicomachean Ethics”). St. Paul the Apostle was well-read in Aristotle. He echoed the same theme in his letter to the Philippians: “Let your moderation be known unto all.”
The only politics my poor idealist caller knew anything about was the complete opposite of moderation. For him, the postmodern political landscape is like a World War I trench-warfare battlefield. Politics is only a “we/they” proposition. He had been conditioned for an environment where there’s extremism to beat the band, where only “immoderation” is to be at hand.
“Moderation,” on the other hand, is a rare thing in too many quarters. There is little concern for coming together in No Man’s Land to try to hammer out a plan for problem-solving, and to cooperate (yes, I mean compromise) for the sake of governing well.
Right then the idea of a “thought experiment” occurred to me. What if I were to, on Twitter, wade into both sides at once and try to propose moderation? To see whether common ground was at all possible, at least in their estimation?
The scientific procedure would be simple enough. I would comment and sub-tweet on posts of two journalists that I follow on Twitter. One is a progressive leftist. The other is a rightwing apologist for the Administration. They are both very well known.
To the former I suggested that Bernie and AOC may need to tamp down some of the extremities (like universal income) of the progressive agenda, for the sake of a united front. I proposed something analogous to the latter: that maybe the GOP should distance itself — as in lightyear distance — from QAnon and the alternative science community, for the sake of a more appealing reasonability.
To the AOC folk I suggested that their sort of partisanship would not be recognizable to my blue-collar rust-belt inlaws were they alive today. And to the QAnon sympathizers, I said, politely, that neither of my taciturn and flinty grandfathers (both of whom despised FDR) would ever have gone along with conspiracy theory culture.
Boy, was that a mistake. Acrid smoke curled up from my broadband modem as the interface crackled with intense denunciation. I had no idea that these two journalists were reinforced by a phalanx of such ginned up partisans, as devoted to their internet hero as was Dumbledore’s Army.
The one side called into question my humanity. The other side denied my Christianity. One called me “fascist,” the other threw “communist” like rotten vegetables launched at a failed standup act on a vaudeville stage.
Both sides agreed that my IQ couldn’t be anything over 85. And get this: both sides prefaced their sulphurous remarks with these magic words:
“OK Boomer.”
Well, yes, I am indeed a “boomer.” But the “OK” was meant neither as assent nor welcome. It was clearly intended to say “This is no place for you.”
I made a few feeble attempts at suggesting tolerance for different opinions, and maybe a little caution about radicalization in either direction. I probably shouldn’t have hinted that conspiracy theory, right and left, has ever been a refuge for the disaffected. After a few more hundred catcalls, I shut the experiment down.
I promptly unfollowed the two journalists in question, both of whom, I suspect, thoroughly enjoyed the fracas.
I took off my virtual white lab coat, never to put it on again.
I learned my lesson. Comments and sub-tweets on social media call out the worst in people. Social media has become weaponized.
I wonder now whether that long, four-year-long season that prefaces the general election campaign is a lot more like comment boxes than we’d care to admit. Obviously, it provokes immoderation and extremism, which do neither party — nor the country — any good.
In any case, “moderation” is something that we all have to work hard for, not only as a political priority, but a moral (even spiritual) virtue. Politicians need to govern the whole community: partisan labels need to be dropped immediately after the politician is elected and becomes a leader. Presidents preside over the whole country, not just a part.
Despite my disastrous experiment, I still plan to vote in November. I won’t tell you which candidate will get my nod. You might say, “Well, it’s obvious which one he’s gonna vote for.”
So here’s a “thought experiment” that you may want to try — a much safer one, I assure you. If you think you’ve got me pegged, consider the reasons why you think so, what indications I may have given. These points may be disqualifications of your guy or the other guy.
In any case, is there any room, in your vote, for moderation as a qualification? Does your guy look for common ground, or does he want No Man’s Land – as in a scorched earth No Man’s Land?
Is there a place for America as it is, not as only a few wish it to be?