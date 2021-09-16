This word is vastly used in today’s generation, even the one’s before. The substance of this word has been diluted by society and no longer holds the value of it’s intended meaning. Therefore the “F” word became just another cordial phrase that needed not be earned nor solidify, but just sheer familiarity would suffice for qualification.
The “F” word has become a selfish highway or bargaining piece in today’s social media. But when the “F” word is removed it brings about tension, strife, anger and discord. But how could such emotions run rampant, when the real meaning of the word was never initially ascertained nor qualified.
Longevity is also mistaken for the “F” word. The false feeling that has been absorbed from being around someone for a long period of time, automatically entitles you to used the “F” word. As a matter of fact duration of time may or may not be a mitigating factor.
But quality time will always supersede the quantity of time, well at least it use to.
In today’s time’s the “F” word has become selfishly self imposed.
The “F” word is only good when that individual is in need of something, however the service to that they need is not reciprocated to others.
The “F” word is commonly distorted by those that are manipulative or vulnerable. The manipulative person will slyly misrepresent the “F” word to obtain what they need. Whereas the vulnerable person is such need of the “F” word that they are willing to neglect themselves for validation.
By now I’m assuming you have figured out what the “F” word is suppose to be. Yes, friend.
Webster defines “friend” as: 1.a person whom one knows and with whom one has a bond of mutual affection 2. a person who has a strong liking for and trust in another person.
The “F” word…“Friend,” has many other nicknames depending on the culture and geographical location. It is also goes by homie, BFF, Stickman, home girl, home boy, running partner, partner, pal, bestie, riding buddy, etc to name a few.
Let’s get back to the place that if you chose to call someone “Friend,” that there is substance, wholesomeness and a genuine loyalty to what the word truly mean.
Throw away the “F” word and replace it with the a real word….”friend.”
