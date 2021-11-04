America was founded as a Christian Nation.
President Woodrow Wilson, 28th President of the United States, said: “The Bible is the one supreme source of revelation of the meaning of life, the nature of God, and spiritual nature and needs of men. America was born a Christian nation. America was born to exemplify the devotion of the elements of righteousness which are derived from the revelations of the Holy Scripture.”
Founding Father James Madison was responsible for our three-part government. He was inspired by Isaiah 33: 22 (KJV), “For the Lord is our judge (Judicial Branch), “The Lord is our lawgiver” (Legislative Branch), The Lord is our king” (Executive Branch); he will save us”
In God We Trust, our National Motto was adopted as the Official Motto of the United States in 1956. The phrase has appeared on coins since 1864 and on paper currency since 1957.
Our National Motto was no doubt derived from Psalm 18: 1-3 (KJV). Although the earliest mentions of the phrase can be found in the mid-18 century, the origins of this phrase as a political motto lie in the American Civil War, where Union supporters wanted to emphasize their attachment to God and boost morale.
What and how was the influence of Christianity on our founders? During July 1775, tensions with England grew.
The Continental Congress called for a day of prayer and fasting. Most ministers were involved in preaching and supporting dissent from Great Britain.
At the bottom of the original Declaration of Independence, the Continental Congress ordered the first copies of the Declaration to be sent to parish ministers, who must read it to their congregations as soon as worship service ended, the first Lord’s Day after they received it.
Not all of the Founding Fathers were Christians, but the principles of Christianity influenced them. They almost all thought from a Biblical perspective, whether they believed it or not. The Declaration of Independence documented the source of all authority and rights as “Their Creator” those individual human rights were God-given, not human-made.
Of the 55 delegates to the Constitutional Convention, the core group of Christian Founding Fathers who shaped the foundations of our nation included 28 Episcopalians, 8 Presbyterians, 7 Congregationalists, 2 Lutherans, 2 Dutch Reformed, 2 Methodists, 2 Roman Catholics, 1 Unknown, and three deists (who believe in an impersonal God).
Thus, 93 percent of its members were from Christian churches.
Our Christian heritage through Biblical teachings and prayer continued to make America great. One example that readily comes to my mind is the Battle of New Orleans, which took place on Jan. 8, 1815. The British suffered 2042 casualties during this battle: 291 killed, 1,267 wounded, and 484 captured.
The Americans had 71 losses as follows: 13 dead, 39 wounded and 19 missing.
History records that many spent the night in the Ursuline Chapel, praying and crying. Finally, at the moment of communion, a courier arrived and advised of the victory.
General Andrew Jackson proclaimed, “By the Blessings of Heaven, directing the bravery of the troops under my command, one of the most brilliant victories in the annals of war was obtained.”
Many other testimonies from United States Presidents and others affirming America’s Christian Heritage resulted from nothing to the greatest nation on earth in 350 years. Yet, as we look at where America is today, the answers are apparent when we look at the causes of our decline into soon-to-be oblivion.
Answers can be found in 2 Timothy 3: 1-7 (KJV).
God bless America and restore us to the great nation that we once were.
Keith Throckmorton is a retired Fairfax County Police Officer residing in Perquimans County.