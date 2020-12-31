New Year’s resolutions come and go. One recent study from a social network of athletes found that the average resolution made on New Year’s Day will probably evaporate by January 12th. The basic New Year’s Resolution seems to have a shelf life of less than a fortnight.
Some old Southerners just don’t “get” New Year’s Day. They’ve gotten grizzled over the repeated cycles of hopes raised and hopes dashed. William Faulkner was one of these: “The past is never dead,” he wrote in “Requiem for a Nun.” “It’s not even past.”
But the Oxford Ole Miss typist and whiskey gourmand never had to put up with the likes of 2020.
And still, the New Year is always a time for raising hopes yet once again. The Old Year, by the time December 31st comes around, always seems worn out, heavy-laden with hard and bitter experiences. The good memories can be stowed away for front porch stories for summer evenings. But the bad stuff — all the uncivil speech, the COVID hardships and tragedies, the conspiracy theory, the partisan frenzy — can just fade away.
Or, if it doesn’t fade away, it can be swept away and taken out to the curb.
In this sense, there will be no “newer” New Year than next Friday, when we’ll be able to drop the “2020” and write-in “2021.” This New Year’s Day, there’s more than a chance for hope: hope is now a necessity. We don’t have the luxury to be smug or cynical: we have a moral obligation to hope for and become the best.
Not only was there a physical epidemic: we had to suffer a political one as well. And sometimes, the political epidemic erupted into outright violence.
We’ve become a country marked by extremes, and a wide gulf interposed between them. The problem of extremism has been growing for some time now, at least since 2000 if not before. But 2020, with the two simultaneous raging wildfires of COVID and the Presidential Election, turned what was smoldering into a ferocious inferno.
My parents and grandparents and yours, too, had to wring their hands in the twentieth century over the great problem of totalitarianism.
But in the 21st century, we have extremism to worry about.
The American historian Jon Meacham wrote, in his remarkable book “The American Gospel,” that “Extremism is a powerful alliance of fear and certitude; complexity and humility are its natural foes.”
I wish there were no extremists in the government halls of Washington DC or Raleigh. I wish that representatives and senators would not engage in toxic, alienating speech. I wish they could understand how such speech rips apart the ties that bind us together in community.
Politicians who dabble in conspiracy theory and who cannot accept election results are indeed, as Meacham notes, marked by fear of a changing society, and cossetted by the certainty of black-and-white thinking. They end up bringing on the very same kind of totalitarianism that they claim to oppose.
Extremism needs swept out. It is as bad a virus as COVID.
What I hope for instead is political thought, speech, and action that is humble, and willing to accept the fact that life is complex.
In 2021, we need a civil culture, a gracious political conversation, that aims at tolerance and reverence instead of grievance and spite. We need adult reason instead of puerile extremism.
Extremism drives people away and keeps people away — even away from pretty historic towns. This is the real peril of having politicians who engage in this virulent, patently 2020, stuff.
Politicians like this do not serve us and our community. They serve a divisive, uncivil agenda. When times got tough this last year, these sort of politicians did not “get going” (as in working hard for town and country … as in “we’re all facing the same hardship — let’s bear up together”). They left us — their community — behind, zooming down anti-masking garden paths and conspiracy rabbit holes, straight through the looking glass into the wingnut land of martial law and crazy coups.
So, out with the old (i.e., extremism), and in the with new.
For this, I do not suggest the lights of any political party: “Put not your trust in mortal princes,” as the Bible says, and not just once either. Nor am I advocating, for now, any particular religious expression (as it is, I deeply love my Eastern Orthodox tradition).
What I suggest, for 2021, even as a New Year’s Resolution, is “The Gandalf Option.”
Gandalf is the heroic wizard of J R R Tolkien’s majestic trilogy, “The Lord of the Rings.” In the third volume, he urges Denethor, the Steward of Gondor and ruler of the city Minas Tirith, to rise up in courage and leadership in the face of great fear. Denethor, however, is paranoid and quite given to conspiracy theory, and thinks that Gandalf has come to supplant him.
Gandalf responds with these great lines, probably the best of the entire trilogy:
“The rule of no realm is mine … all worthy things that are in peril as the world now stands, those are my care. And for my part, I shall not wholly fail of my task … if anything passes through this night that can still grow fair or bear fruit and flower again in days to come. For I also am a steward. Did you not know?”
We are stewards of our time and place. We are not owners of our life, let alone the lives of others. We are nurturers of the good and beautiful. We do not have to be on the offensive or the defensive to protect what we have, or what we are.
Alabama native Alan Jacobs is a very well-published scholar of English literature and a literary critic. He is a distinguished professor of the humanities at Baylor University in Texas.
At a recent forum he was asked for his preference of all the many political and religious “options” there are for proceeding into the mighty challenging future of 2021.
“I’m going to go with the Gandalf Option,” he said. “Gandalf said, ‘For I also am a steward.’ I love that line. Honestly, if I were going to define my calling in just a few sentences, it would be those sentences. And I think that’s what we should be doing. We get so caught up in fighting against all the things we believe to be wicked and destructive that we fail to nourish and care for and strengthen, to feed and water the gardens that we hope will produce fruit for our children and our grandchildren. I think that is the great failing of the church in the West — that we go out charging into battle, but we forget to care for our own gardens.”
In every seminary class that I’ve taught for over twenty years (go ahead, confirm this with my students), I’ve recommended to future pastors and leaders that they plant and nurture a garden. It was always my intention (surreptitious though it might be) to instill in them an early embrace of the Gandalf Option.
I wish everyone would do the same.
Especially politicians.