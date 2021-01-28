Ages and ages ago in halcyon days, summer afternoons would usually find me zooming up and down the hills of Somerset County on my beloved Suzuki GS425.
It wasn’t a big cycle — nothing like the Harleys that can induce minor sonic booms with their minimalistic (or nonexistent) mufflers. But my bike rode like a cloud, and it and I mapped out the nooks and crannies of the beautiful Laurel Highlands.
On one such bright afternoon, I was tooling around Mount Davis (the highest point in Pennsylvania). I was looking for a tiny village called Pocahontas. This was long before Google Maps or GPS, and it’s awfully hard to carry a detailed map on a cycle (those folded state maps are useless when it comes to the really interesting roads).
In those days of yore, looking for a place, or driving off on an unknown road into the deep woods, could be truly exciting, if not a little anxious.
Somewhere around High Point Lake, I spotted an old gentleman resting on a lawn chair in front of his tiny ramshackle house, gazing languidly at nothing special. An honest-to-goodness corncob pipe was busy sending up inscrutable smoke signals.
I stopped and asked. “Do you know the way to Pocahontas?”
He squinted his eyes, drew in his pipe and puffed out a cloud of Longbottom Leaf.
“You can’t get there from here.”
That was not the answer I was looking for.
“What do you mean?” I was perplexed.
“Just that. You can’t get there from here. You have to go somewhere else first.”
And so it was. I had to motor down to an even more obscure spot called Sandpatch, where I could turn onto Deal Road, then Greenville.
I think that’s the way I went. Things are a little fuzzy now: it was so very long ago.
But what remains clear in my memory is the lesson from the old guy who was as old as I am (or soon to be):
Sometimes, you have to go somewhere else first in order to get where you’re going.
Here endeth the lesson.
And here’s the homiletical part, the interpretation.
We all know where we want to be. Reconciled. Unified. Together as a community, as one nation.
There’s been so much tragedy. So much pain from the coronavirus pandemic. So many wounds inflicted on the body politic by so much anger and distrust and accusation and violence.
We would all sometime sooner than later like nothing more than to have a great big sit down feast in the middle of Broad Street with heaps of authentic barbecue and all the sides with great pitchers of sweet tea to wash it down, with music on stage and that table banter we live for, stories narrated into the setting sun.
That union is exactly where we want to be. Trouble is, we can’t get there from here.
At least, not directly.
We have to go somewhere else first.
That intermediate location — that waypoint — is not reconciliation, because reconciliation is exactly what that big center of town feast is.
No, our private Sandpatch, that necessary waypoint on the way to Pocohontas, is something else altogether surprising.
That waypoint is grief.
When tragedy happens, grief is a necessary response. That’s just human nature. You can’t take a shortcut around sorrow if you’re sad.
For the sake of community, there needs to be public grief. Disregarding or ignoring sadness always comes at a steep price. It is bad for individual psychology. It is just as bad for society.
And the cost of neglecting grief for community is simply this:
Gladness will never come without sadness.
There needs to be a public expression of grief for what we’ve lost. We’ve all lost friends and family to the pandemic. We’ve all lost friendship and trust in a long season of political hostility.
There is much loss that needs mourning.
Human nature demands this. “Blessed are they who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” Before comfort, before resolution, before peace and gladness, there must needs be grief.
Neighbors, friends, and lovers have often broken apart in seasons of anxiety and tragedy. Then they try to come back together, to let bygones be bygones. They try to reconcile and heal, and go back to status quo ante.
They try but can’t succeed. They can’t get to where they want to be.
A good counselor would tell them that they have to go somewhere else first. They have to be sad together for what they’ve lost, and perhaps grieve that things will never be the same.
The honest, simple thing to do here is beyond thought and speech: just enter into sadness straight up ... just be … just breathe ... just weep.
New possibilities often bloom in tears. New recognitions, new sympathies, are often revealed in shared grief.
When the waypoint is arrived at, the destination comes into view.
When you get to Sandpatch, the way to Pocahontas is clear.