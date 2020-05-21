Edenton, NC (27932)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.