The Weeders are back, which is a sure sign of Spring.
If you’d have passed by the front gate of the Cupola House on Wednesday morning, you’d have been amazed. The entire streetside strip of grass between the curb and the sidewalk was heaped with garden detritus.
Ah, detritus. Technically, the word is reserved for plant material in a state of decomposition. But I’ve repurposed the definition in my personal lexicon. I take it to mean anything that the Weeders of the Cupola House Garden collect in their buckets or tarps and drag out to the curb for collection by our intrepid Public Works people.
I love these buckets. My favorite is a seven-gallon flexible plastic thing that Monty Don uses in BBC’s Gardeners’ World. That most helpful tool actually has a name: it’s called, in esoteric horticultural circles, a “tubtrug.” Now you know.
Mine came with a mustache decal for some arcane reason. I stuck it on my green tubtrug for the sake of sheer whimsy.
Cupola House detritus consists of shriveled grasses, leaves, twigs and branches blown off by the wind (a process that I like to call “divine pruning”), weeds (even now), pesky greenbriar and smilax that I swear grow throughout the winter when everything else that is decent has the sense to go dormant. My partners in jungle clearance and I added heaps of suckers and misplaced saplings to the temporary hedgerow.
It got so high that it reminded me of the forest of trees, brambles and thorns that surrounded the castle in Perrault’s version of Sleeping Beauty.
Alas, I do weeding at another place where the hedgerow is not metaphorical at all. The aforesaid brambles of greenbriar and smilax have wound, over the years, their nasty tendrils from ground to canopy and tree to tree. My long-suffering friends, whose courageous persistence verges on temerity, pull down strands of thirty feet in length.
There is a “Flying Dragon” Trifoliate Orange tree (i.e., Poncirus trifoliata) whose thorns – I kid you not – can be and often are two inches in length and are known to puncture shirts, jeans, thick leather gloves and human skin. Just for spite, as it were.
Plants like that (along with mosquitos) make me wonder whether some species emerged after the Fall, when Adam and Eve exited the Garden of Eden.
And behind this particular bramble hedge there was no Sleeping Beauty.
What lay behind was much better. It was, rather, Persephone – a beautiful greening field, gently sloping down to the blue water of the Albemarle Sound.
That single emergence through the hedge gave wise meaning to the whole enterprise: behind the thorns and beyond the bramble lay brightness and peace.
After Winter, Spring.
The simple act of gardening is tonic for the soul. Plunge your fingers into the dirt – gloveless, like Monty Don – and grasp the deep good soil of the Parable of the Sower. Get out your secateurs and prune away, so your roses can blossom off new wood. Trim your crape myrtle (i.e., Lagerstroemia indica): cut away branches that cross over, open up a space in the tree so that a bird can fly through.
Do not commit crape-murder on your crape myrtles.
Make plans to hie off to the Albemarle Master Gardener Spring Garden Show on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center in Hertford. It’s hosted by the Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Extension Master Gardeners.
My English peas are five inches high and it will soon be time to trellis them. The onion shoots are reaching their thin tendrils upward. The azaleas are starting to bloom, and the forsythias are trumpeting their sun-lemon greeting of the March season.
In the Middle Ages (which were not so dark), March was celebrated as the “crux of time.” The Crucifixion was known to have occurred on March 25 (probably in 29 AD). Early Church Fathers believed that Christ left the world on exactly the same day that He entered it – so March 25 became the Feast of the Annunciation (and His conception).
Moreover, March 25 was the beginning of Time itself, as it was the Fourth Day of Creation, when God put the Sun and the Moon in the sky: hence, the beginning of days and seasons.
It seems only right that Spring marks beginnings and restorations, renewal of life and hope.
An important thing to remember when you get sad and out of sorts. When you are in the process of losing someone you love. Like a best buddy and pal.
Like a West Highland white terrier named Wilbur.
As of this writing he’s still with me. Today, in the warmth and brightness of the Spring, we’ll sit outside for a while by the garden. And we’ll remember and hope for a Spring that will stay and this time, never fade away.