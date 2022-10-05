Jonathan Tobias NEW

April is officially “Poetry Month.” But for my part, I think it ought to be October.

I think April is Poetry Month mainly because poets – many of whom are old guys like me – really like to identify with cold arthritic tree limbs turning green again. T.S. Eliot, who I think was born old, poked not a little fun at this identification with his opening lines in “The Wasteland”:

Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.