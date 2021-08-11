Once upon a time someone started giving people, places, and things names. They must have tired of pointing and decided there was a better way. The idea grew and millenniums later we have everything named.
To cover our bases, we even have names for the unknown or forgotten. They can be gadgets, thingamajigs, or whatucallits. It beats pointing. Imagine getting the salt when you pointed at the pepper. Not good for someone having a problem with the whatucallit that got named cholesterol.
The best move was giving people names. That thought must have been handed down from the Garden of Eden. First, there was only one human, so names were not needed. That changed when the second one showed up.
Adam and Eve were the originals, so one name was adequate. This continued with Abraham, Moses, Mary, Joseph, and others. As we populated we added a name; for example, we had Mary Magdalene and Joseph of Arimathea to distinguish the duplicates. This was most likely the origin of a last name.
Mark the son of John became Mark Johnson. Adding their vocation to the mix gave more variation. Mark the blacksmith became Mark Smith. You get the picture in how we got the Weavers, Millers, Carpenters and Bakers.
This brings us to the middle name. Surprisingly enough, they didn’t come into vogue until the 18th century. Be fair, you can’t say Eric the Red and Attila the Hun had a middle name. John Quincy Adams comes to mind as the only exception of the time.
Prior to that, we just had the likes of William Shakespeare, Christopher Columbus, George Washington and Marie Antoinette. That’s the way it should be. I just can’t wrap my head around reading about Betsy Ann Ross, Benjamin Carlton Franklin, or Paul Francis Revere.
Then there are nicknames. When I was a kid all boys had a nickname. There was “Teeny” who was not small. “Red” did have red hair, and “Toe,” whose big toe on each foot made him look like a fork lift when barefooted. The girls got into the act by calling Charlotte “Polly,” and Elizabeth was “Betty.” I’m sure they tried, but how cool is that?
Then there was Frank. We called him “Bean” because he had a good bean (head on his shoulders). He was not just a bookworm but an all-around good guy. I can’t mention him without telling of his other gift.
He was on the baseball team but rode the bench. Bean was a first-class spitter. He would sit at the end of the bench and try to hit opposing players’ shoe as they were running to first base. It worked at times as he had good range and velocity. “Just got to throw it out there and let them run in to it,” he said. It was a gift.
I also had a nickname growing up; but, it’s only used at class reunions. Speaking of which, I look forward to my 60th reunion later this year. I hope to see some of these people again. Sadly, “Bean” and about 20 others have passed and will be missed.
I am now called different names by different people. I answer to Bill, Billy, and even William. Our former editor, Miles Layton, told me early on that he wanted to use William as it was dignified, and make my columns more credible. This was obviously before he read them.
It really doesn’t matter what I’m called. In the words of my late father-in-law, “You can call me anything you want, just don’t call me late for dinner.” God bless and have a great day.