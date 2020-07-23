Mark Ruffalo, better known as The Hulk (from Marvel’s Avengers), just welcomed a brand new Avenger who has leapt onto the scene of world events.
The new crusader doesn’t have a cape or a mask (yet). But superpower he does indeed possess, and that in spades.
What’s more, this superhero is real. There is no fantasy about his backstory.
His name is Bridger Walker and he lives in Cheyenne, Wyoming, with his mom and dad and his little sister.
He is only six years old.
And his superhuman power is sheer heroic, stare-at-death-in-its-eyeballs courage — enough courage to make Superman bow his head in humble respect.
Until two weeks ago on Thursday, July 9, little Bridger seemed to be just a regular cute little kid. On a Sunday morning before the critical event, he was seen dressed up for church with his sister. And in perfect rambunctious boy fashion — the kind who can’t sit still for Sunday School — his clip-on tie hangs precariously from an open shirt collar, and his vest is buttoned up one button off-sequence. The whole sartorial look produces the perfect picture of a rough-and-ready little guy who’d rather be too high up in a tree for his mother’s comfort, but he climbs up that high anyways (his mother’s discomfort is an added benefit). We all know the kind.
But on July 9, cuteness and rambunctiousness turned into nobility. He and his sister were playing outside in the yard. And for some unknown and horrific reason, the dog next door began to snarl ferociously. In the space of a second, the dog leapt at the little girl.
There was no hesitation. Six-year-old Bridger set himself in the way between the charging dog and his little sister.
The dog didn’t quit. He lunged into the boy, snapping his jaws and teeth into the six-year-old’s jaw and cheek, lacerating skin and wreaking gore on this Sunday School face of innocence.
After long seconds of mauling and screaming, the dog paused in its attack. Unbelievably, little Bridger stood up in the hiatus, bleeding profusely, grabbed his little sister by the hand and ran home to get her back to safety.
Soon after, a skilled plastic surgeon set to work repairing the damage. Over 90 stitches were required to patch together the swollen mauled face.
Since then, the great Bridger