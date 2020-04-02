Happy New Year!
Which is an odd thing to say, seeing as it’s almost four months too late from the first of January. It’s not even the Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashana), which in 2020 begins Sept. 18 at sundown.
But centuries ago, it was last Wednesday, March 25.
We take our system of dating AD and BC for granted. But it was actually an ingenious invention that replaced a confusing mess of dating by years of an emperor’s reign, and then trying to keep all those successive reigns in mind.
Enter the monk Dionysius Exiguus. He is the one who dated everything as it related to the birth of Christ. The years before Christ (“BC”) went backward. The years after Christ were known as “Anno Domini,” which means “the year of the Lord.”
He made a few arithmetic errors. That is why Christ was probably born not in AD 1 (there is no “AD 0”), but more likely in 4 or 6 BC, which, I know, messes everything up. But on balance, the BC/AD dating system was a lot more accessible than the complicated calendars before.
Brother Dionysius began the New Year on March 25, in the year AD 525. He did so not because he had the Ides of March in mind. Rather, there was a much more important date: the Annunciation.
You might be surprised by this. Surely, a more important religious date could have been chosen, like Easter or Christmas. The Feast of the Annunciation is a major feast day for Roman Catholics and Eastern Orthodox churches, but admittedly it does not have the great period of anticipation that marks Christmas and Easter.
Nevertheless, the Annunciation is really the beginning of the Age of Grace. It was at the very moment of the announcement of the Archangel Gabriel to the young Mary that she conceived the infant Christ. The Holy Spirit came upon her, bringing the Son of God to take upon Himself our human nature.
Thus begins the Incarnation, which embraces the Nativity, then the Cross, the Resurrection, the Ascension, and finally, the revolution of Pentecost. The whole sequence is the bringing of Grace, the achievement of salvation.
This moment marked the entrance of God into humanity. This is the beginning of the overthrow of evil and death.
Sorry. I didn’t mean to get so religious, although that is my second nature (or first). I won’t apologize for it. I think, especially in these hard days, that there is a call for a whole lot less grim cynicism, and a whole lot more whimsical religion. I know it’s an old fashioned word, but don’t be afraid.
If you think about it, March 25th is very near the vernal equinox, which is the turning of the seasons from winter into spring. The bare trees start dressing themselves in green. Azaleas bloom in glory. Birdsong echoes in the boughs. In the Cupola House gardens, the deep purple flag irises are in full bloom. So it makes more sense, humanly speaking, that the New Year should begin precisely when things start getting new.
A religious point of view is a view that looks for the Spring of Grace in everything, and recognizes Grace in renewal and healing. It is familiar with the Divine bending down in the smallest of miracles. Like a senior couple at the grocery cashier: she asked them if they found everything. They shook their heads sadly: “No, we couldn’t find any bread.” Right then, the Gen Z twentysomething behind them said, “Here you go,” and he tossed his loaf of bread into their cart. Then he said, “Look in my cart, if you need anything, take it.”
That was divinely inspired. A religious point of view perceives Grace in action. It recognizes, too, the human role of saying “Yes.” As Mary said to Gabriel, when she heard of her vocation that would be, at the same time, a burden and delight, “Behold the handmaiden of the Lord: be it unto me according to your word.” This is pure and perfect religion: a complete turning, an opening of the heart without reserve.
Recently, I suggested to an anxious client that she might think of God as a loving dad, someone like Fred McMurray on “My Three Sons,” whose office door is always open, who offers a warm embrace, and who says “Tell me what you’re worried about ... I’ll fix it ... I may not tell you how I will, but I will.”
I worried later about the theological, or perhaps philosophical, difficulties of that affirmation. And maybe it was too saccharine.
But now, in the light of the Annunciation, I figure that I’d much rather err on the side of hope and whimsy — the opening of the heart — than on the side of skepticism and hard rationalism.
There’s too much of the latter, and it doesn’t really pay well.
And besides, it’s the New Year, the beginning of the Age of Grace.