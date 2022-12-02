In a society so dominated by our smartphones and social media, it’s sometimes easy to overlook the power of movies.
From the first film in 1888 to the massive digital blockbusters that sweep across IMAX theaters today, we have it so good and some of us don’t even realize it. Streaming services allow people to watch virtually any movie they want, with any stragglers being found on rental services.
I don’t hear people talk about movies as much as they used to. Sure, movies still rake in over a billion dollars in cinemas, but outside of the big franchises, people just don’t rave as much about movies anymore, outside of internet forums and every now and then on Twitter.
I didn’t grow up watching that many movies. Sure, I’d seen some of the more iconic contemporary films that one would expect: “Toy Story,” “Titanic,” “Jurassic Park,” “The Dark Knight,” but never some of the older classics.
My mom was lucky enough to sit in theaters for all three original “Star Wars” films. A caveat being she was a two-year old for the first 1977 release, it is a feat nonetheless achieved. What a time it must have been, right?
We don’t seem to have movies that capture that zeitgeist anymore, perhaps aside from the masses flocking to buy tickets to whatever new outing the Avengers are up to.
To make up for my lack of “movie exposure” as a kid, I’ve been trying to watch as many films as I can as an adult. From war epics to sweeping fantasy, high school romance and Japanese animation, there is so much to dive into in the world of cinema.
I’m having a blast, all while keeping track of what I watch and what I thought about it. It’s a good way to get away from the hectic pressure of our lives and give us a familiar constant to fall back on.
Movies are powerful and we’re fortunate to have them – moving pictures filled with wonder, imagination, compelling themes and powerful narratives. We can simply turn on a TV and be re-introduced to some of the most beloved fictional characters in the history of art and culture.
Oftentimes, a good movie will leave you with a takeaway – whether that’s a feeling, a new outlook on life or something else. It can teach us things while also reminding us of others.
Sometimes a movie will just hit you in a mesmerizing or profound way that has you thinking about what you saw long after the credits roll. I was left pondering the criminal justice system after seeing “12 Angry Men” and reeling from watching Jack Torrance lose his sanity in “The Shining.”
Unfortunately, I know plenty of people who were once obsessed with movies and have now fallen victim to social media or mind-numbing politics (or both). Some choose to live and breathe arguing with others online and trying to shove beliefs down people’s throats, ignoring some of the beautiful art that filmmakers and artists have created for us to consume and enjoy.
Relax! Unwind! Not everything has to be so red and blue all of the time.
If you don’t get around to watching movies that much, try it. There is plenty more out there to discover other than cheap remakes released by Netflix or cheesy low-budget action movies dropped on Hulu (although they can still be fun). Explore the classics every now and then. “The Godfather,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Jaws,” “Seven Samurai,” “Alien,” “Vertigo,” so many to choose from!
I wish people would talk more about movies or give some old classics a watch on a regular basis. Sure, not everyone is a cinephile, but it’s always nice to have some company.
Tyler Newman is a Staff Writer for the Chowan Hearld.He can be reached at tnewman@apgenc.com