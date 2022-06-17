Ever since I was assigned the opportunity to write a column, I promised myself that I would not write anything political nor anything that was color oriented.
So, I will try and maintain that same degree of baring in this column. But mind you, I’m not promoting either side of the topic at hand, just what I feel is or what the underlying plot could be in the future.
In the last few years, the number of mass shooting incidents has risen and so has the death toll.
From individuals walking in and shooting in churches, to infiltrating school campuses (elementary through college) or workplaces.
So the concern (now) and belief is that obtaining a weapon (rifle) is too easy. It seems that the culprit is the AR-15 or similar semi-automatic weapons.
President Biden also asked why would a hunter need an AR-15 to shoot a deer or bear, I believe insinuating that such a weapon is inappropriate and over the top. He also questioned why anyone would need to own a 9mm handgun.
Back to the schools and hate crime shootings. By most accounts the shooter in question did possess some sort of semi automatic weapon. But by most accounts, the shooter also had some sort of mental health issues (yes, hate crimes are a mental health issue also). But the only thing that was harped on was the weapon.
Semi-automatic weapons (rifle and handguns) have been a part of crimes for as long as I can remember. Semi autos were used in gang wars, drug deals gone wrong, hits etc… but those crimes were just brushed off.
Why isn’t mental health problems a big deal like the choice of weaponry is. If the mental health problems were dealt with, then possibly the shootings would have never occurred.
A weapon cannot function by itself. When a bartender serves alcohol he can make a conscious decision to discontinue serving a customer. But if that customer takes it upon himself to drive, it’s not the bartender’s fault because he fulfilled his obligation to the customer and society.
A rifle, handgun, bow and arrow, etc. are tools even though its major uses are either recreational or to hunt. Also, the AR-15 comes in different calibers so they shoot the same ammo of a traditional hunting rifle and some hunter’s like the look of the AR-15 platform. But now the rights of innocent gun owners or would-be owners may be affected.
The Second Amendment gives us the right to own and carry arms. Now that privilege is being attacked and in jeopardy of being forfeited. But in truth, it’s not a gun thing, it’s a mental health thing.
Which part of the constitution will they change next?
Will we still have the right to bear or not?
