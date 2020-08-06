It’s 1965 in the music room at the Burbank Elementary School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The harried music teacher (and aren’t they all?) hits on a sure-fire way of refocusing her unruly first-graders.
She pulled down an LP off her record shelf and slid out a black vinyl disc. She nudged it on the spindle, and gently lowered the needle arm on the rotating disc.
The familiar (and comforting) crackles emitted from the boxy record player.
Then, the strains of the joyous Sooner State anthem filled the room:
OOOOk-lahoma, where the wind comes sweepin’ down the plain,
And the wavin’ wheat can sure smell sweet, When the wind comes right behind the rain.
OOOOk-lahoma, Ev’ry night my honey lamb and I, Sit alone and talk and watch a hawk makin’ lazy circles in the sky.
We first-graders, especially the boys, had no idea what a “honey lamb” was, though we were pretty sure there were cooties involved. But we all understood the sweet smelling wind that comes right behind the rain.
And we understand it here in the Carolina Lowlands. When those popup green bubbles float our way from the south or the west on NEXRAD (on my Weather Underground screen), I can expect, sure as shootin’, that a bad cloud will be coming up and the skies will soon be “lightning up” with silver heat.
I’ll quickly wrap up my West Highland, Mr Wilbur Boris Tobias, in his ineffective thunder shirt (and slip him a melatonin pill in his chicken meatball — something I call a “thunder mickie”), because I know that quickly there will arrive — as my grandma used to say — the crack and roar of “the devil bowling.”
Then it comes, a real rootin’ tootin’ gully washer, precipitation so busy precipitating that if you didn’t drown from breathing outside at least you’d be getting slapped real hard by a wet sponge.
I’ve heard a guy around here say that when it rains like that “it’s like a cow peein’ on a flat rock.” I have no idea what that means, and I don’t want to know.
But one of the pleasantest surprises after moving down here is the sensual symphony that awaits you outside when the curtain of rain is drawn back. You step out on your porch and your ears are plunged into a torrent of birdsong and treefrog choralia, played over the background string section of the wind coursing through the rain-laden leaves.
You see your neighbors separated by silver lakes that mirror back the scudding clouds and the waving magnolia boughs, and the glistening myrtle fronds, and you look and behold, the resurrected hydrangea, your basil in full leaf.
And then you “breathe deep” — not the “gathering gloom” of the Moody Blues, but the wind after the rain.
There is no other scent. Especially around here. I don’t know if you’ve picked this up or not, but there is a certain, delicate cross between jasmine and anisette that lingers in the rain-rinsed air.
As you might expect, there is some science behind this experience. The scent has a name: “Petrichor.” It stands for a whole family of chemicals — aerosol drops of which are released from the ground during and after a shower, even before. The chemicals are mainly alcohol-related, and they vary in specific scent from place to place, depending upon the composition of the soil, the vegetation, the leaves, and the cleanliness of the wind.
In a famous Peanuts comic, Charlie Brown and Linus are walking in the pouring rain. Charlie quotes Matthew 5.45, “The rain falls on the just and the unjust.” A little while later, Linus comments: “That’s a good system.”
The rain and its aroma, like all good gifts, are signs of the essential goodness of life — no matter how politics and tragedy so often, these days, try to say otherwise.
This is such an ingrained truth around the world that Gautama Buddha is said to have mentioned something remarkably similar:
“As the rain falls equally on the just and the unjust, do not burden your hearts with judgments but rain your kindness equally on all.”
And what an interesting, beautiful thought that is. Think of it, as you and I pass like rain through each other’s lives, let there remain an aroma of petrichor.
That is, sweet smelling, like the wind coming right behind the rain.