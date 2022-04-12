I came across an interesting, and relevant, fact recently. According to the US Census Bureau, 28 percent of adults in this country in 1960 were single. What stands out is they say it is now up to 45 percent. It must be true; otherwise, it wouldn’t be on the internet.
It goes on to say that 27 percent are males. This caught my attention as I have recently rejoined their ranks after a cumulative total of 56 years of holy matrimony.
My transition is slow. It’s not like flipping a light switch, more like waiting for the return of Halley’s Comet. I am not alone, however. I have a demanding 19-year-old cat named Lucy.
She is not much company. She basically eats, sleeps and uses the litter box. So, I feel that I am alone. I’m into this new status for only a couple of months; but, have learned a lot with a lot more to learn.
For example, I think I’ve got the hang of doing laundry.
Sorting is the key. One experience of having to throw pink colored tee shirts in the rag box was an eye opener. Outerwear is hung up so it doesn’t wrinkle. Underwear doesn’t get seen, so who cares about wrinkles.
Fitted sheets are an unsolved mystery, so they just get wadded in a bundle, if not put on the bed at once. I am told that there is no one in the world that can properly fold one either, so I don’t feel so bad.
My wife was a good homemaker and passed on some of her knowledge. I have made some modifications of my own though.
First, I don’t clean house the night before the cleaning lady comes. I admit that I am a tightwad; but, I am not paying someone to clean a clean house.
I do clean on the off weeks she doesn’t come. I can’t figure out the best way to do it though. Should you dust before you vacuum or vacuum before you dust? I feel I am stirring up dust either way.
Love the microwave, but learned some valuable lessons. One should follow the instructions to the letter. If it says 10 minutes at 50 percent power, do it. Five minutes at 100 percent power is not the same. Trust me.
Cover the plate so it doesn’t splatter. If, and when, it does, clean immediately. There is no substance in the world harder and more difficult to remove than a bit of food that has been ignored and gone through multiple microwave sessions.
Silence can be golden; but, it’s also scary. I have always loved to read during a meal. I would get fretted with my wife at times when she wanted to talk instead.
I was once reading the paper and she was watching the news. Suddenly, she commented on a story with, “Why would any man shoot his wife eight times?” I quickly responded, “Maybe she was trying to talk while he was reading the paper?’”
That being said, I would now love to put the book or paper down and listen to her again. Even I am becoming a bit more talkative. In addition to Lucy, I will even talk to inanimate objects.
The telephone rings and I shout, OK, OK, “I’m coming.” I wake up and argue with the clock, “Come on. It’s got to be later than 3:30.”
I don’t see me growing to like it; but, I will grow to accept it.
Thanks for listening. God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.