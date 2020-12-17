It’s Christmas movie time.
Every year, right after Thanksgiving, we dust off our Christmas flicks and give them the annual go around.
It used to be, in days of yore, that we’d pull down the stack of VHS videocassettes and hope for the best. One never knew — until right at the most poignant moments — when the tape would tear or fold.
But no more of that, thank heaven. Now we have much more durable DVD’s. And even these are becoming obsolete in the new age of Netflix (and Amazon and Disney and Hulu and Peacock, etc.), where all things are viewed directly from the “cloud.”
I’d be interested to know what constitutes your Christmas movie playlist. Here’s mine: “Christmas Vacation,” with that all-too-familiar xylophone danger music playing as Clark staples his flannel sleeves to the fascia (and while we’re on the subject, could some builder like preservationist Dawson Tyler weigh in here on the Griswoldian twinkling-lights-stapled -through-the-shingles technique?).
Then there’s the sage warning of “You’ll shoot your eye out” in the obligatory “Christmas Story.” The piggy-in-the-mashed-potatoes episode is seriously disturbing. And no, my better half continues to disallow a certain illuminated fishnet seasonal decoration being propped up in the window (I can only imagine Craig, Leo, and Mike admiring my “major award”).
I can watch “Elf” just once a year. The visual of maple syrup drizzled on spaghetti puts off my appetite for weeks.
“What Christmas is all about” is the transcendent exposition of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” This all-too-short masterpiece contains my favorite modern musical piece, one of the great jazz compositions of all time: “Christmas Time is Here,” by Vince Guaraldi. The lovely Sarah McLachlan recorded (with no less an accompanist than jazz royalty Diana Krall), I think, the best cover of this number on her haunting Wintersong album of 2007.
More on the less-than-slapstick theme is my private favorite, “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story.” This is the made-for-TV special from 1971 that started the Walton’s Mountain phenomenon. I say “private” because I’m the only one that I know of in my house that loves, or even tolerates, this bleak-but-happy narrative of Depression-era poverty, loss, reunion, and joy despite everything. And, of course, there’s the unforgettable Patricia Neal.
Then there’s Bedford Falls, and the rediscovery of a “Wonderful Life” by George Bailey: it’s a movie I can only watch every other year because of its sheer emotional force. George is the guy who stands up heroically when everything else is falling down. Much like this COVID epidemic, the collapse of Wall Street shakes the lovely little town to its core, and there are sinister agents who take advantage of the darkness. But George keeps things going through thick and thin, even standing up to the dastardly Mr Potter. When the Bailey Building & Loan was about to collapse from Potter’s machinations, George despairs, but is rescued by Clarence, a probationary pre-winged angel. Ushered through an alternate universe where he does not exist, George finally realizes his life’s true wonder. Where Dickens’ Scrooge at the end rescues his family and community, it is the reverse for George: under the ringing of angelic bells, his family and community rescue him.
My patient and forbearing wife Marsha tells me that there is a common theme running through most Christmas movies. “When it comes right down it to it, there is the family. It might be kind of wild and crazy, but family is the place where Christmas is to be found.”
This turns out to be truest in the best Christmas movie, or movie genre, of all, which is the Scrooge story. That is, the many film, TV, and animated depictions of Charles Dickens’ “The Christmas Carol.” It’s hard to list the array of these varied approaches — varied in style, and very varied in quality. There have been at least nineteen films, not counting the much more numerous made-for-TV and animated productions. And there are superb theatrical presentations: a good friend of mine recommended the annual “Christmas Carol” production of the Virginia Stage Company.
Ah, Scrooge. It’s hard to tell whether he is the villain or the hero of the story. It all depends on whether you’re at the beginning or the end of the movie.
In the beginning, Scrooge doesn’t give two cents about family — whether his own, or especially the family of man. When pressed for a donation to charity, he says that he’s already given, via taxes, to the workhouses and the jails. This is shocking to the two gentlemen of the charity, who tell him that some would rather die than go to the workhouse.
“If they would rather die,” said Scrooge, “they had better do it, and decrease the surplus population.”
The strong theme repeated over and over by Dickens is that Scrooge’s only business interest is his own wealth protection and enhancement. The business of minding humanity is none of his concern.
“Business” is ironically the most important word in Dickens’ haunted tale.
Of course this all changes when Scrooge is forced (by three spooks) to reckon with his past heartbreak, with the present joy of his nephew and his employee, and with the future tragedy of Tiny Tim. Things come to a head when, at the third visitation, he brushes away the snow from his own headstone.
There is no “memento mori” quite like coming face to face with your own name chiseled in granite. It has, one might say, a bracing effect. And when he wakes in the morning, in his own bedclothes, his tidal wave of relief at being alive becomes, indeed, the Christmas Carol for which the story was named.
Here, too, that theme of family prevails. Scrooge returns home to the family of humanity. He recognizes his fellowship, his common nature, with the human race — poor and rich alike, weak and powerful, able and not able, like and un-like, neighbor and stranger.
My favorite Scrooge movies are two. The best live-action production is the 1994 production starring the über-curmudgeonly George C Scott, who proves that the jump from Patton to Scrooge is not that great of a leap.
The other is a musical called, unsurprisingly, “Scrooge.” It is the uproarious Albert Finney who plays the title role. In the beginning, he does his best (and succeeds quite handily) to make you dislike him, and that’s just okay with him.
When his character is at his selfish uncaring worst, Finney croaks out the Scroogiest of all Scrooge songs:
“I hate people! I loathe people! I despise and abominate people!
Life is full of cretinous wretches
Earning what their sweatiness fetches
Empty minds whose pettiness stretches
Further than I can see
Little wonder I hate people
And I don’t care if they hate me!”
But things happen in life (and musicals). Bad, selfish, uncaring, anti-family and anti-humanity characters can turn around if — and only if — they remember their heart.
In the end, Scrooge makes humanity his full-time business. His soul now liberated from Jacob Marley’s chains of the bottom line, he cancels debts, reconciles with his nephew, gives liberally to the poor and needy, sends prize turkeys to employees (and doubles their salary), and comes to the rescue of a dying little boy.
He reconciles with life and love, and sings, in the finale, a much better song:
“I like life here and now
Life and I made a mutual vow
Till I die, life and I,
We’ll both try to be better somehow.”
Make mankind your business. Even now.