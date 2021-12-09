People die in wars. Millions of them.
The 20th century’s two world wars killed soldiers and civilians by the tens of millions.
Korea and Vietnam added more.
We remember those wars vividly because American soldiers died fighting in them.
But because the wars were fought mainly in Europe and Asia, American civilian casualties were relatively few.
How times have changed.
While our military has incurred thousands of casualties in the Middle East and Afghanistan, we Americans have suffered far more here at home — in a war waged against us on our own soil by an enemy many do not recognize.
That enemy is China, ruled today by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Let’s not delude ourselves. To China, the United States is more than a business competitor, as some in the Biden administration would have us believe.
To the CCP we are the foe standing in the way of China becoming the world’s sole superpower.
China will do anything to achieve its goal: cheat, steal, spy, infiltrate our corporations and universities, even create new weapons.
We forget that China created and distributed a virus that has claimed over five million lives worldwide. China denies responsibility for the calamity but cannot deny that while Wuhan was shut tight to prevent the spread of the disease, it allowed infected workers to fly to Italy where the virus took root and grew into a pandemic.
China will never admit to weaponizing Covid-19. Yet, could the CCP have invented a more terrible war machine to defeat us than the one that so far has killed more than 777,000 Americans and caused us incalculable economic loss and social disruption?
If indeed the Chinese intentionally spread this disease, they committed the crime of the century. As the saying goes, “I wouldn’t put it past them.”
We do not recognize that China also wages war against us with another, more insidious yet just as deadly a weapon.
It is fentanyl, a drug up to 100 times more powerful than morphine or heroin.
It is used pharmaceutically to alleviate extreme pain.
But in China it is manufactured illegally and sent to the United States, mostly through Mexico where it then is smuggled across our southern border to awaiting users in our cities.
Last year, over 100,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses.
Fentanyl accounts for more deaths than all other opioids combined. And, we might add, more than deaths caused by vehicle accidents and gunshots. By using fentanyl as a weapon, China is guilty of committing nothing less than murder. Of Americans. On our soil.
Why do we tolerate that? The CCP controls everything manufactured in China. It could effectively shut down the manufacture of fentanyl. But when President Biden had a three-and-a-half-hour conversation with China’s President XI Jinping, he didn’t even mention it. Why not? Because Biden considers China a friendly competitor, not an adversary.
The two men talked about trade, climate change, and energy supplies, but not about China’s responsibility for what is killing Americans: the coronavirus and fentanyl.
Meanwhile, the CCP continues to enslave the Uighurs, to crush freedom in Hong Kong, and to violate sanctions against Tehran. Worse, it is expanding its military control of the South China Sea, testing hypersonic missiles, and building a navy superior to ours, all in preparation for an invasion of Taiwan.
There is much we could do to counter China’s ambitions, but Xi knows that the man responsible for the ignominious blunder of Afghanistan will not lift a finger to stop him. Not the man unwilling to hold China accountable for killing Americans.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.