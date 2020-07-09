Americans are trading in their religion for politics.
This was the conclusion of a Gallup Poll in 2018, along with a few other surveys in the last few years.
On one hand, religion has been losing out. This is true of all denominations: Catholic, Protestant or Orthodox. Liberal, Mainline, or Conservative. Liturgical, Free Church, or Charismatic. The only exceptions to this decline seem to be Hispanic and African-American religious communities.
On the other hand, the “nones” have been winning. In the Pew Research Forum Religious Survey, the main religious category that is growing significantly is the “no religious affiliation” category: otherwise known as the “nones.”
The Gallup Poll observed that “political affiliation” has replaced “religious affiliation” in the hearts and minds of Americans. It is far more likely these days that someone will “go to the mat” or “burn down the house” over politics far sooner that he would over religion.
Which seems to have happened last week down in the jumbo Florida retirement community known as “The Villages.” There were unmasked screamers and denouncers on all sides — get this — of a golf cart parade, and more than a few participants were “eloquent” to say the least. The short R-rated video, re-tweeted by the President last Sunday, must have dismayed hundreds if not thousands of poor adult children and grandchildren all over the country who watched with horror at their grandmas and grandpas acting nuttier than a porta potty at the peanut festival.
If that’s what retirement has become, count me out.
Giving one’s heart to politics instead of Jesus — that is, being willing to sacrifice relationships and common sense for the sake of bumper stickers and yard signs — is self-demeaning. It doesn’t do justice to the community nor to the individual soul.
Politics is a poor substitute for religion. It is a poor substitute for life.
Henry David Thoreau and President Andrew Jackson looked at being American in two wildly different ways. President Jackson looked upon the American continent as did any pioneer. The land was to be cleared out and claimed and maximized for profits. The beauty of the land and the culture of the past and its people were all utterly expendable. Everything (and everyone) was to be commoditized. Native Americans were to be driven out on the Trail of Tears, and enslaved people were to be driven in, chained to the dolorous hulls of the Middle Passage.
Jackson revelled in his populist pioneer appeal: right after his inaugural swearing in, he jumped on his horse and led a whiskey-laced horde straight into the White House for a shindig of the ages.
Some higher-ups in society, like Margaret Bayard Smith, were mortified: “But what a scene did we witness!” she sniffed, “ The Majesty of the People had disappeared, and a rabble, a mob, of boys … women, children, scrambling, fighting, romping. What a pity, what a pity! No arrangements had been made, no police officers placed on duty and the whole house had been inundated by the rabble mob. We came too late.”
Jackson was a fully-committed populist politician. He would have adored reality TV — which is what politics is, or vice versa.
But Thoreau was a different sort of American. This consummate American individualist was convinced in his bones that the life of politics represented only a small fraction of a fully interesting life. He could never be indifferent to the land.
The landscape of America was to be absorbed into the soul. The things which his contemporaries took for the highest goals of life — material possessions, money, political rights and power — had only an instrumental, secondary value for Thoreau.
I think that Thoreau has been misrepresented over time, and today he is generally misunderstood. He is not someone who tried to live poor for poverty’s sake (so the fact that he took his clothes to town to get washed by his mom doesn’t matter).
Even though Mahatma Gandhi loved reading him, Thoreau’s call to simplicity was not for simplicity’s sake: he wanted to live simply, out on the bank of beautiful Walden Pond, to gain a higher sense of civilization.
He wrote that one returns to Nature in order to become more cultivated and civilized, not to regress back to the barbarities that perennially crop up like weeds in politics.
Political affiliation by itself does nothing for civilization or for the soul. Never did, doesn’t now.
Small wonder, then, that Thoreau is so out of touch in today’s seething world of daily polls and 24/7 news cycles.
Thoreau’s individualism, like that of his tutor Ralph Waldo Emerson and totally unlike the I-did-it-my-way hinky individualism of the Marlboro Man, was committed to community, to libraries, to music and art and science and religion:
“As the nobleman of cultivated taste surrounds himself with whatever conduces to his culture — genius, learning, wit, books, paintings, statuary, music, [scientific] instruments, and the like; so let the village do … because our Pilgrim forefathers got through a cold winter once on a bleak rock with these.”
Then the best line: “To act collectively is according to the spirit of our institutions; and I am confident that, as our circumstances are more flourishing, our means are greater than the nobleman’s.”
These days, our circumstances are indeed more flourishing and our means are greater, despite the presence of “noblemen” who are far richer and more barbarous and irreligious than ever. It is more important now than ever to think first of the land and our fellow humanity and culture, than to be enticed like jackdaws by the tawdry geegaws of partisan foolery.
Thoreau, the great American individualist, would never have hesitated to wear a mask for the sake of his fellow man.
We have our beautiful land to absorb into our souls. For us, a bit further south than Thoreau’s beloved New England, we have our Sound and Shore and our Lowlands, our rivers and bays, our Carolina pines and magnolias and breathtaking God-blessed wetlands, the marshes and the cypress swamps.
We have our crabbing at Pocosin Lakes, our kayaking and our fishing from serenely graceful boats, our gardens and historic structures, the lonely roads for cycling and our beloved back yards and screened in porches. And churches. And libraries. And galleries and museums. And schools.
It is better, a far better thing to absorb the gifts of the land as Thoreau advises:
“All things invite this earth’s inhabitants/ To rear their lives to an unheard of height,/ And meet the expectation of the land.”