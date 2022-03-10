Let’s not kid ourselves: the war in Ukraine is over.
All that remains is the body count of captives executed in city squares and children crushed under collapsed apartment buildings. The ones the soldiers fail to round up will freeze or starve to death after the invaders shut down Ukraine’s nuclear reactors and turn off the lights.
A few million lucky ones will beg for food and shelter across the borders of friendly, but overwhelmed nations. Billions in American humanitarian aid will come too late, just like our javelins and stingers.
Is this picture too grim? Will the war at least be over? Not a chance. World War III has just begun. With the annihilation of Ukraine checked off his bucket list, the revanchist monster Putin will turn to his next conquest to reassemble the pieces of the former Soviet Union.
The two sides are already lining up. With Russia are the usual suspects: Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, Syria, Iran and Belarus. The Chinese are playing it cagy, but we all know whose side they’re on.
India, meanwhile, sits on the fence. But 143 countries led by NATO have declared their opposition to Russia.
Unlike previous wars, WWIII will not be fought on land and sea. The arms will not be tanks and artillery, not even sophisticated missiles. To use a chess metaphor, we’ve already seen opening moves with financial sanctions.
But the outcome of this contest will be decided on one thing: energy — which side controls its sources and which side uses it to the greatest advantage. “All of the above” will be pieces in play on this chessboard, but oil and gas will be the king and queen.
NATO members have made several important moves by stationing more troops in nations that border Russia, by increasing military budgets and by cancelling the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
In the process, however, this has made European countries more vulnerable to Russian control of the gas and oil that produce the electricity needed to heat their homes and power their industries.
Europe needs help from OPEC and America. But OPEC so far has refused to increase production, and the United States is handicapped by a feckless administration controlled by radical leftists and environmental extremists.
Several things need to happen if we’re going to win this new war. Europe needs to build more nuclear power plants, like France, and extend the life of productive nuclear plants scheduled for shutdowns, as Germany has decided to do.
More importantly, many European countries need to reverse their policies on energy sources: they must give up unrealistic dreams of replacing fossil fuels with renewables and must end prohibitions against fracking to extract gas from their enormous reserves.
Here at home we must drill, drill, drill to become energy independent again and also export our surplus oil and gas to Europe to make it independent of Russian energy. But first, President Biden must realize the monumental stupidity of his war on fossil fuels. He must authorize the completion of the Keystone pipeline, approve drilling on public lands and ANWAR, and rally oil companies to increase production.
Two other actions he must take to show allies he means to win this war: stop importing oil from Russia and give his enthusiastic support for the construction of the EastMed gas pipeline from Israel to Europe.
Other actions would involve showing some guts in dealing with China, Iran and Venezuela. But there doesn’t appear to be an abundance of that in the White House.