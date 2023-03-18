There are so many news stories fighting for our attention these days, it’s really difficult to keep up. Here are my observations on just three.
The Budget
When President Biden unveiled his $6.8 trillion budget for fiscal year 2024, Republicans declared it dead in the water. Of course it is — until Republican concessions give Democrats a lot of what they want. Throw enough of that well-known substance against the wall, and plenty of it will stick.
The best we can hope for is a compromise after the House reviews each appropriation separately, as opposed to signing-off on a pork-laden Omnibus bill like the one passed for fiscal year 2023.
The battle lines are already drawn. As expected, Biden’s budget aims at boosting social and environmental goals.
Take the EPA. This agency already strangles business with onerous regulations. What justifies it getting an increase of 19 percent?
The Energy Department would get an increase of 13.6 percent. For what? To wage a more vigorous war against fossil fuels? And why should Education also get an increase of 13.6 percent when we would be better off without it entirely?
Compare all that to the 3.2 percent increase in Defense, a net decrease in the face of 6 percent inflation.
More lies
Is it any surprise that surveys reveal that only 17 percent of Americans trust their government to tell them the truth? Consider what happened just in the last few weeks.
With access to previously unavailable video tapes of the January 6 riot, Fox’s Tucker Carlson aired indisputable evidence that the House Jan. 6 committee was made up of a bunch of liars who had prevented the public from knowing the truth for two years.
This caused unhinged Senator Schumer to call Carlson a liar. I believe anyone who watched Tucker’s show and Schumer’s histrionics could tell which was which.
Covid Leak
Was Covid the result of a lab leak or a transmission from an animal? Initially, one group favored the explanation that the virus jumped from a bat to a human, basing the group’s argument on many precedents for the jump of a virus from a mammal to a human.
Now a consensus is forming around the theory that the infectious Covid-19 was engineered in a lab and unintentionally released. Evidence for the lab leak includes laboratory workers testing positive for the virus in a Wuhan lab.
The uncertainty about the origin of the virus began to shift when the Department of Energy, which oversees labs in the U.S., said it favored the lab leak theory although with “low confidence.”
In an interview with Fox News on Feb. 28, the FBI’s Christopher Wray went further in revealing that the FBI’s investigations pointed to the lab leak as well. John Kirby, speaking for the White House, then stepped up and offered a weaselly opinion that “there is just not an intelligence community consensus.”
In a congressional hearing, Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the CDC testified that when he was among the first to favor the lab leak theory, he was kept out of further discussions by Anthony Fauci, who favored the animal transmission and wanted a single, unified scientific position. Redfield added that the reason Fauci wanted him out was because Redfield opposed Fauci’s gain-of-function research to manipulate infections in a lab environment.
Some of us may recall that Sen. Rand Paul had earlier accused Dr. Fauci of having had a key role in funding such research. Fauci, under oath, denied it. And when Sen. Paul called him a liar, Fauci returned the favor.
Americans don’t trust their government. I wonder why.