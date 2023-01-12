...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO
10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
I recently read a quote attributed to a European who said of the January 6 Committee’s characterization of Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election as a threat to democracy. The European said, “what threatens democracy is not erroneous beliefs or fake news but a social and economic crisis that political elites are incapable or unwilling to address.”
Let’s remember that the January 6 Committee was not alone in using “a threat to democracy” to excoriate Trump and his supporters. President Biden famously used the description more than once during the midterm campaign to tarnish Trump’s MAGA Republicans. He even went so far as to castigate Trump’s philosophy as “semi-fascism.”
To his critics, Biden displayed his ignorance by unwittingly using a term that more accurately describes the autocratic and decidedly undemocratic political philosophy of the radical socialists who dominate his own party.
What else could Biden do but attack Trump’s MAGA Republicans? The President could hardly acknowledge that his abysmal popularity ratings resulted from his mishandling of so many of the country’s crises. What successes could he point to? The disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan? The crisis at the southern border? Crime in our cities? Inflation? Gas prices?
The mainstream media should force this administration to address all these vital issues. Instead, it presents a seamless front in defense of the White House’s dereliction of duty.
Let’s take just one failure that the president has been incapable or unwilling to address until now and for which the media has given him a free pass.
If the president’s first duty is to protect American citizens from enemies at home and abroad, why hasn’t the media asked President Biden why he has not shown any alarm at the traffic of lethal drugs like fentanyl across our border? Is the death of over 100,000 young Americans in the past year alone not enough to merit your attention, Mr. President?
Is it possible, Mr. President, that you have done nothing to prevent the Mexican cartels from smuggling drugs into this country because you did not want to interrupt the flow of migrants across our border? Did you not realize that they would come in such numbers in response to your open invitation?
Do you agree with Senator Schumer that illegal immigrants should all be given citizenship? Was increasing Democrat voter rolls the plan all along? Is that the real reason you refused to see the border crisis for yourself?
Do you realize, Mr. President, that in addition to the illegal migrants apprehended by our agents, over 500,000 “gotaways” made it across our border last year and are now roaming American streets, and that many of them are criminals, gang members, drug mules and potential terrorists?
As the “gotaway” infestation grows, the number of fentanyl-related deaths and victims of gun violence increases. Do you not see the connection, Mr. President?
On January 5, President Biden announced he would finally go to the border. He also outlined broad policy changes to deter migrants from seeking asylum. The changes were met immediately with skepticism, because they would do nothing to end the incentives for migrants to come to America. Others mocked the president for including measures initiated by Trump that Biden reversed on his first day in office, all the while blaming Republicans for the migrant surge.
Even Democrats decried the new policies. As Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) put it, “The administration is circumventing immigration law, which will exacerbate chaos and confusion at the Southern border.”
But all these critics must be wrong: this is democracy in action.