I recently read a quote attributed to a European who said of the January 6 Committee’s characterization of Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election as a threat to democracy. The European said, “what threatens democracy is not erroneous beliefs or fake news but a social and economic crisis that political elites are incapable or unwilling to address.”

Let’s remember that the January 6 Committee was not alone in using “a threat to democracy” to excoriate Trump and his supporters. President Biden famously used the description more than once during the midterm campaign to tarnish Trump’s MAGA Republicans. He even went so far as to castigate Trump’s philosophy as “semi-fascism.”

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.