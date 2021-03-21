Timbermill: Dollars and Sense

The Timbermill Report says 75 Acres of farmland has a property tax value of $944.72 per acre.
If these 75 farmland acres are replaced, using them for the Timbermill project, the land becomes valued at $91,709. The $944.72 tax income to Chowan now magically touches the Timbermill project, pollinates and then blooms into a fragrant $15,762 tax income for the county.
Unfortunately, we don’t have comparable data in order to evaluate the misleading specifics of $91,709 of economic value offered in the Report because the Timbermill Report doesn’t explain what activity generatesd the initial $71,137 economic output that their software bumps up to $91,709. It’s easy to see how little value Chowan’s original farmland has to these people.
The $15,762 tax income shows an incomplete, manipulated picture of any farm’s real significance to hard-working people.
A farm’s productive income value is also taxed at the state and Federal level whereas Chowan County won’t benefit from electricity sales, the income after construction is completed.
In all likelihood farmers or the five largest taxpayers in Chowan County won’t burden area utility customers with $1.42B in added rate billing costs over 30 years, offsetting any property tax advantage Apex believes their project might provide Chowan County. The same is true of any agricultural use upgrade value the Report considers valuable.
More importantly, using the $15,762 annual revenue per farm acre is misleading because a majority of the use for the leased properties is Weyerhaeuser-owned timberlands. Timbergreenforestry.com reports yearly income of $4,000 per acre for its timber. (Specialty trees likely have more monetary benefit than softwood species or Timbermill’s land leases.) This means $4,000 X 75 = $300,000 in yearly economic benefit per acre. $300,000 is approximately 3.3 times more economic value than Timbermill’s projected use.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service evaluates the average U.S. farmland acre benefits a farmer to the tune of $3,160 per acre. Timbermill’s 75 acres calculates out to $3,160 X 75 = $237,000 per year contrasted with $15,762 of economic value for TImbermill’s project. $237,000 is approximately 2.6 times more valuable than Timbermill’s use for the same 75 acres.
It also means farmland has more monetary benefit than Timbermill’s leased land value. This shows Apex’s arrogance for farmers and county decision makers that it created and presented their high and mighty economic forecast in the manner that it did, and that Chowan citizens wouldn’t see it for what it is.
In the first editorial of this series, a 189 Megawatt (MW) facility output with 45 Turbines has a 4.2 MW output rating per turbine. CUP hearing discussions focused on 48 turbines at 2.2 MW each.
Apex also changed the original Perquimans-Chowan Timbermill project output of 300 MW for 104 turbines (2.88 MW each). Using 4.2 MW makes the original project total 436.8 MW, not 300 MW.
At 2.88 MW, Timbermill’s output from 48 turbines shouldn’t be larger than 138.24 MW. 189 MWs violates the spirit, commissioner evaluation and the intent of the 2016 CUP approval hearing.