Timbermill turbine 'hot air'

From one of my previous columns on the Apex Timbermill Economic Report “the Report”, the economic output number should be $255.36 million of Project Cost - $5.5 million Labor Cost = $249.86 million. $249.86 million - $19.8 million = $230.06 million. $230.06 million here represents the minimum money that will not be spent in Chowan or North Carolina for the Timbermill project, should it be built.
The maximum amount of money not being spent in Chowan or North Carolina could be as large as $384 million - $5.5 million = $379.5 million using revised wind industry numbers. $379.5 million - $19.8 million = $359.7 million. Happy days are here again!
“Cruisin’ for a bruisin’” the IRS with its corporate tax rate at 22% for existing companies, and 15% for new manufacturing companies, will likely qualify Timbermill as a new electric manufacturing company.
Timbermill’s tax rebates are calculated at $38.3 to $57.6 million or $82.78 million depending on which accounting method Apex selects.
So, for three years, Apex doesn’t pay the government $57.6 million. Or $82.78 million over 30 years, if the second accounting method is used. I’m sure the powers that be are “jazzed” about reducing their corporate burdenbucks for a wind facility.
What’s wrong with the Report statement that the construction project pays $505,103 in state and local taxes? Chowan’s 7% tax rate means $7.216 million in taxable goods purchased in-state. $19.8 in economic output at 7% tax rate = $1.386 million in taxes, not $505,103.
There’s a difference of $881,000 because we don’t have the budget figures to consider which tax rates applies to what economic output good or service. Tax receipts produced during construction are grossly underpaid, but the $505,103 might just be payroll taxes.
With a flat income tax rate of 5.25%, $5.5 million means $288,750 of the $505,103 in taxes is payroll cost, leaving $216,353 in taxes for goods and services. (($216,353 x 100) divided by 7) = $3,090,757 in goods and services, not the $14.3 million the Report calculates.
I think it fair to say the Timbermill Report’s tax estimates are grossly manufactured, turbine “hot air”, but we don’t have actual construction figures.
For the 30 years following construction the Timbermill Report offers 10 jobs and $347,709 in labor income, or $ 18,254 in North Carolina payroll taxes. This jobs number was used during the 2016 CUP hearing with no monetary value attached to the positions, so it is likely accurate.
The Report’s $1.1M in economic output over 30 years includes $347,709 listed as labor income. $1.1M - $347,709 = $752,291 in goods, services, computer/software, turbine and meteorological building equipment monitoring, maintenance and taxes etc., which mostly curves towards specialized contracts outside of Chowan County.
It’s time for Apex to “hit the road” with their economic manipulations and exaggerations! Before they go, could Apex be a “doll” and “snag” a copy of the construction cost budget and post it online?