Thanksgiving was the prelude to the coming of Christmas. Emotions are heightened and money is being spent left and right.
Driving in and out of town to locate certain herbs and spices for that special dish. People pushing shopping carts up and down the aisle under the influence of “it’s all about me so get out of my way.”
Thanksgiving is followed up by the notorious “Black Friday” deals, which helps aid in the frenzy and emotional shopping mindset of: “I have to beat that person trying to get my television that’s on sale.”
Road rage increases, shoplifting increases along with bad attitudes and anger. Folks are already stressed because they have maxed out their credit card... again, and still haven’t mitigated the felt recoil from the last Christmas bill.
Now, it’s almost Christmas, Black Friday has come and gone and here comes part two of the shopping spree.
Spiking out the limit of your credit card just for that one day. It’s crazy, because people are killing themselves to celebrate a special day for “gifts.” Working three jobs all year, tired all the time. Not spending quality time with your family members the other 364 days of the year and repeating the process over and over again.
I haven’t shared my religious beliefs because I want my columns to touch everyone, despite whom or what they believe in. But I do believe when these holidays were “created” it wasn’t for us to carry-on as I mentioned above.
I feel we have lost the true meaning of what these two back-to-back holidays truly mean.
There are those who are suffering from the loss of spouses and family members.
My best friend just passed from pancreatic cancer not too long ago. We spent many hours working on his and my older cars, swapping out stereos and speakers. We would get together and drive to the junkyard to see what we could find.
He loved to cut wood, so he would conjure up something to build so he could get sawdust everywhere. Even cleaning up became a special ritual with us.
While anchored to his bed due to a massive blood clot that caused him major walking challenges, he looked me in the eye’s and said, “I would give anything to drive my car for just 15 minutes.”
A few days later he had succumbed to his illness. I have so many good memories of the two of us. But his last conversation with me that day before passing will stick with me for the rest of my life.
“I wish I could drive my car for 15 minutes,” he said.
He yearned for something simple, something that money couldn’t buy. It wasn’t because it was an expensive car or one that was customized. It was a thing that most of us take for granted. The ability to just get in our cars and drive.
This is why I talk about the stroke I had in 2019. When I share, a lot of people kinda shun away or don’t take it seriously. I just hope they won’t have to go through a blow like that.
The old saying is “It’s not important to anyone until they have to go through it.”
Rethink the meaning of the season’s we put so much emphasis on as far as material things.
‘Tis the season to... rethink, is not just about Thanksgiving or Christmas. It’s about everyday, it’s about your quality of life. It’s about understanding that it can be taken from you without notice.
Tis the season to... rethink.
