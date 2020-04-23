In Thomas Wolfe’s “You Can’t Go Home Again,” George Webber has to return home to North Carolina to attend the funeral of his Aunt Maw. Mrs Flood, an old family friend, pulls him off to the side for a private talk: “Young man … I’ve been a long time livin’ on this earth, and as the fellow says, the world do move! You’ve got your life ahead of you, and lots to learn and many things to do — but let me tell you somethin’, boy! … Go out and see the world and get your fill of wanderin’ … and then come back and tell me if you’ve found a better place than home! … Your Aunt Maw always hoped you’d come home again. And you will!”
This pandemic has made us all go home whether we want to or not, so it seems that Aunt Maw’s hope has come true for all of us.
If I had to stay home, there couldn’t have been a better place to go home to than these lowlands of the Inner Banks. It’s not a bad place at all to be grounded in.
In her chock-full-of-oddment anthology of letters called “The Habit of Being,” Flannery O’Connor (who was shut in on account of lupus) once wrote that Southerners have “enough sense not to ask for the ideal but only for the possible.”
Yup. We’ve all been grounded, probably for a host of misbehavior. So there’s little sense in stomping one’s foot for the ideal.
But hereabouts there’s lots of “possible.”
There are two stories that you might want to take a look at that might shine a light on possibilities. One is a book. There other is a movie.
Books there are about this poetry-haunted region by the score. The list of oldies is well known. Faulkner, particularly his grand short story (that’s not so short) called “The Bear.” Flannery O’Connor herself: I’m partial to her short stories, like the very creepy “A Good Man is Hard to Find.” Allen Tate’s book “The Fathers” is a melancholy trip into the tragic past of the Old South. “The Moviegoer” is a masterful Southern narration by Walker Percy, whiskey-sippin’ pal of Shelby Foote. Then there’s John Kennedy Toole’s whole heap of NOLA weirdness, “Confederacy of Dunces.”
These are all grand tours of old-fashioned Southern Gothic, the kind of stuff that makes you hear tree frogs in the summer night and festoons with Spanish moss your mental landscapes.
But there’s something more local and immediate. I recommend, for your pandemic porch-reading on a rocking chair, the enchanting who-dunnit “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The story is a love-letter to our Lowlands, and could have only been written by a wildlife scientist turned author (in the tradition of Loren Eisely and Annie Dillard). I like to imagine that the “marsh girl” of the story grew up around here and hung around one of our many cypress swamps. As it were, Manchester’s “Guardian” suggests that the story took place in the Great Dismal Swamp up yonder. But I think it’s more likely settled on the south side of the Sound.
There’s a whole gaggle of Southern movies to watch. The most obvious (and I think overrated) is “Gone with the Wind” (“Beasts of the Southern Wild” is much better). I’m still quite taken with “Forrest Gump.” There are “Fried Green Tomatoes” and my guilty pleasure “Steel Magnolias.” One must never overlook “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which I’ve shown to several seminary classes over the years. And then there’s the uproariously strange comedy “O Brother Where Art Thou?” (which, heh heh, Wikipedia calls a “crime drama”).
“O Brother Where Art Thou?,” it is said, is a throwback to Homer’s Odyssey. There’s some of that to be sure, but there’s a lot more alchemical mix of Cool Hand Luke with Elmer Fudd.
Get ready, in all these flicks, for an all-you-can-eat buffet of Southern accents. The linguistic array is vast, from the hackneyed Scarlett O’Hara to the stately Atticus Finch to the hayseed tones of Delmar, Pete and Ulysses Everett McGill.
One of the best things about moving down here was the selection of local accents: There are at least five that I can pick up on. The Southern accent is a thing of beauty. Daniel Wallace is besotted by it: “Had the Southern accent not been invented, our ears would have fallen off long ago, or become vestigial, fleshy cauliflowers hanging off the sides of our heads, for without the Southern accent there would have been nothing much worth listening to.”
There are, too, the rolling green fields, the piney woods, the evergreen live oaks and magnolias, and the moss-draped and webby cypress swamps: landscape is always a main, if not leading, character in a good movie from this side of the Mason-Dixon. Hereabouts, it’s the land and the people: probably in that order.
But landscape and language come heartbreakingly familiar to the second story I recommend — a movie that is too new to find a spot on the usual best Southern movie lists.
“Peanut Butter Falcon” was filmed mostly on the dock and marsh side of the Outer Banks. The sound and the sea present a shimmering backdrop to the heroic journey of Zack, a Down Syndrome young man. His friends, Eleanor and Tyler, two lost souls find their way to redemption as they journey down the lowlands with the unlikeliest of heroes. I’m not at all a WWF fan, but I have to admit that studio (or rather, back lot) wrestling somehow becomes an undeniable Joseph Campbell path in this mythic tale.
Home in this story was built by three friends on a junkyard pontoon boat. In “Where the Crawdads Sing,” home is found with the herons and the ospreys, in the shelter of a close-by marsh.
These recommendations are not listed here as diversions for the next round of boredom. They’re meant as a slow magnifying glass, as a lyric exercise in mindfulness. Sometimes, familiarity can be allowed to breed contempt, multiplying like an uninvited mouse family in your garage. The dark side of familiarity forebodes a dull peril in these weeks of quarantine.
And in times like these, it is a good idea to step out on a trip into story, which ever has an odd knack of bending you the long way around to come home again, but this time along a route that ends up in a place you’ve never seen before.
After Ulysses, Delmar, and Pete run off from the chain gang, they chance upon an old blind man, creaking up the tracks on an ancient handcar that looks as though it could sprout cobwebs any moment. The blind man, who is playing the part of Homer’s spooky Tiresias, prophesies to them with words that might be helpful to us grounded folk:
“You seek a great fortune, you three who are now in chains. You will find a fortune, though it will not be the one you seek. But first ... first you must travel a long and difficult road, a road fraught with peril. Mm-hmm. You shall see thangs, wonderful to tell. You shall see a ... a cow ... on the roof of a cotton house, ha. And, oh, so many startlements. I cannot tell you how long this road shall be, but fear not the obstacles in your path, for fate has vouchsafed your reward. Though the road may wind, yea, your hearts grow weary, still shall ye follow them, even unto your salvation.”