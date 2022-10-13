Verbal judo is a system of communication skills designed for law enforcement officers. A study by Rutgers University concluded that law enforcement is about 97 percent verbal interaction and only 3 percent physical interaction.
So why did some law enforcement officers always get involved in physical and verbal altercations while others facing the same challenges did not?
After many years of observation and experience with police interaction, Dr. George Thompson, an English professor who became a police officer, designed and authored the Verbal Judo System. I will share portions of his system with you.
Today, and for a long time, verbal judo has been part of the curriculum for many law enforcement agencies. The goal of verbal judo is to use professional and respectful verbal communication to produce voluntary compliance with a directive. Therefore, it is essential to maintain a businesslike demeanor in the face of insults.
Verbal judo has three objectives. They are as follows:
• Officer safety: Police officers are taught to use words to prevent confrontations from becoming violent.
• Enhanced professionalism: Police officers recognize the impact of their words on the public and use language appropriate for each encounter.
• Reduced vicarious liability: Police officers who handle citizen encounters more skillfully are less likely to generate citizen complaints and lawsuits and will be more articulate in describing their reasoning and actions. Reduced vicarious liability is the attachment of responsibility to a person for harm or damages caused by another person in either a negligence lawsuit or criminal prosecution.
There are five rules of verbal judo. They are as follows:
• First, people should be treated with dignity and respect.
• Second, people should be asked rather than told to do something.
• Third, citizens should be advised why they are being asked.
• Fourth, persons should be offered options rather than threats.
• Fifth, people should be given a second chance when circumstances permit.
Verbal judo focuses on three personality types. One is "nice people." They are cordial and law-abiding. The second type are "difficult people." These people challenge and question authority. Third are the "wimps." They are passive-aggressive.
When encountering uncooperative or difficult persons, always respond professionally and not personally. When a police officer reacts to a situation, the situation controls the officer. When a police officer responds, the officer controls the problem. Thompson says that the most dangerous weapon that a police officer carries is not a "cocked firearm" but a "cocked tongue."
Sometimes, mistakes can happen because of the way verbal orders are perceived. For example, confrontations may result from an officer shouting, "Calm down!" The receiver could interpret this as criticism, implying they have no right to be upset. More appropriately, the officer may calmly ask, "What's the trouble?" How this is stated is more important than what exactly is said.
Verbal judo emphasizes using the gentle art of persuasion when dealing with people. For example, an officer using the command, "Come here!" may result in the listener feeling threatened, trying to leave, or assaulting the officer. A softer approach would be, "Excuse me, but I need to chat with you for a second." The softer approach is less threatening and gives the person the perspective that they still have some control.
Thompson also addresses the scrutiny police officers are under as they perform their jobs. "We not only have to win on the street but also in court and the media," he said. "It is not enough to be good. Got to look good and sound good or no good. Reality is that the inappropriate, abusive language that comes from an officer makes page one in the papers."
Police officers should treat everyone as they, their significant other, or any loved ones would be expected to be treated. They must remember that they represent their agencies and the law, never their egos.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department.