Editor’s Note: Though this story was published about a year ago on the iloveedenton.com blog, it deserves a bit of ink in our print publication, and an update. Bream family’s boy, Wesley, is a happy, healthy kid these days who has even seen one the Star Wars movies, Rise of Skywalker, at Taylor Theatre. Reading Bream’s account of the birth of his son, may be a bit of a tear jerker, but it has a happy ending.
It all started with a cough…
I was just telling my wife how easy everything was going, and the moment my teeth clicked shut, he coughed…
Our son was born at 1:43 p.m. on March 27 at Vidant Chowan Hospital, and everything went perfectly.
Earlier that morning, we checked into the hospital, were issued our first hospital masks, and were ushered into the bustling maternity ward.
It turns out that there were a lot of babies who wanted to be born that day, but soon, it was our turn, and everything went perfectly.
Out he came, crying and squealing. He was perfect.
Less than an hour later, the three of us were resting comfortably in our room with nurses happily buzzing around.
Everything was as I envisioned it.
But then he coughed...
Immediately, the eagle-eyed nurse watching over us squinted her eyes and knew something was up.
Within a couple of minutes, he was back in the nursery under the careful watch of two nurses, and from there, things happened fast.
Basically, he wasn’t getting enough oxygen, and his little lungs were working desperately to keep up, but the harder he tried, the more he struggled to breathe.
Over the next several hours, more than 15 nurses, respiratory therapists, doctors and other specialists weaved in and out of the room in an intricate dance working to keep him breathing.
Eventually, the pediatrician pulled me aside and told me something that I could barely believe….
“Dad, I don’t want to alarm you, but I’ve just called the Vidant flight team to come and airlift your son to our regional medical center. He needs some special attention. I just got done talking to the NICU, and they are prepping a bed for him right now. A medical helicopter is on the way to pick him up now...”
Vidant Chowan Hospital is our local hospital-based right here in Edenton.
If you live in town, you’ll never be more than a 10-minute drive from their front doors. This was actually one of the reasons why we were willing to move here.
And, Vidant’s commitment to Edenton is easily seen in their maternity ward.
Now, I know you are probably not planning on having a child any time soon. Still, maternity wards are being shuttered in hospitals like ours all around the country.
But, Vidant has doubled down on Edenton and invested heavily in an incredible maternity ward.
And, we got to experience that first hand.
I could talk about all the expensive machines they used, the comfortable maternity rooms, or the expansive Operating Room.
But what really impressed me was the people.
As I watched him fighting hard for each breath, I was surrounded by an entire team of people who were in full control of the increasingly challenging and complicated situation.
From the doctor who delivered our son to the pediatrician who stayed right by my son’s side for hours, he was in great hands throughout.
But, the nurses, who never left us, were absolute rock stars as we waited for the helicopter. They never stopped fighting for him.
Soon, we heard the thump, thump, thump, of the life flight chopper…
Now, there was a strange mix of emotions when you hear that helicopter come for your child…
Instantly, terror was pulsating like electricity through my body when I heard the throbbing of the rotor blades. I’m his father. I want to be right there in case anything happens.
Some primal protective instinct rose up in me at the thought of him being taken away at this critical moment.
But, I was also relieved.
While they were waiting, and working on my son, the entire medical team kept singing the praises of the life flight team.
• “These guys are incredible, your son will be in great hands.”
• “This happens more than you think, and they will take great care of him.”
• “I know you are both scared, we will make sure he is good before they take him.”
If anything, they undersold the flight team.
When they finally wheeled that gurney through the door, I almost lost it.
At this point, there must have been 10 people hovering, moving, and working around my tiny infant…
But, as the hospital team started the process of handing care over to the flight team, the transition was seamless.
Our son needed constant attention just to keep his Oxygen going. When the flight team walked in, everything kicked into overdrive.
Within minutes everything had changed:
• They put him on a breathing tube.
• They hooked him up to an IV.
• They had him loaded into a specially designed gurney for infants.
• They were wheeling him into the maternity room for us to say goodbye before they took him to the helicopter.
That moment, as we put our hands in his protective case to touch him one last time and say a teary goodbye, was difficult.
The one thing that made it bearable?
Watching them care for my child
I’ll never be able to fully put into words what I felt as I sat in my car watching the helicopter take off with my 7-hour old child inside.
But as I raced the helicopter to Greenville Medical Center, I realized I really had come to believe what everyone told me about the Vidant flight team.
• They were the best
• My son was in good hands
• I could trust them to take great care of him.
I’d seen it with my own two eyes.
Soon, I arrived at Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville…
Showing up in the middle of the night to a regional medical center to meet your critically ill child during an international pandemic is a surreal experience.
There were (and still are) stringent precautions in place, but soon I was able to see my child once again.
As I walked into the NICU bay, wiping tears from my eyes, the nurse greeted me, walked me in, and explained in detail everything that was going on.
The next 24 hours were the longest of my entire life.
It turns out he had a hole in his lung...
Over the next 24 hours, dozens of doctors, respiratory therapists, X-ray technicians, and nurses worked furiously to close the hole in his lung.
There were some truly terrifying moments, but they finally got him stabilized.
I spent the next 4 nights sleeping fitfully in a recliner by his bedside, furiously updating family and friends, taking showers at the Ronald McDonald house, and watching countless medical professionals work tirelessly on this little child’s life.
In all, he spent 13 days in the NICU.
For 13 days, we had a front-row seat to the best medical care we’ve ever experienced-hands down.
Shift after shift of nurses carefully monitored him, kept him comfortable, changed him, fed him, cooed with him, talked to him, and kept him alive.
Every day at rounds, the doctors walked us through everything that was going on, and described how they were helping him heal and recover. They took the time to answer every single question we had patiently and thoroughly.
Because of the pandemic, the hospital was a ghost-town.
But, as I visited the Ronald McDonald house. As I grabbed meals in the cafeteria. And, as I spent days at my child’s bedside, I grew more and more amazed at the consistency and quality of care that he received.
The stakes couldn’t have been higher, and they delivered-spectacularly.
Then, after 13 days in the NICU, we finally got the call that they were discharging him…
Ever since, it has been a beautiful blur of 3 a.m. feedings, dirty diapers, and everything else that comes along with a newborn.
It is clear to me that our son would not be with us today if it wasn’t for that first nurse who noticed a seemingly innocent cough…
One of the reasons we moved to Edenton was that there was a hospital right in town, just 5 minutes from our front door.
I remember saying, “If something bad happens, we’ll live close to a hospital.”
Here is what I know now…
I will remember this as one of the scariest and hardest times in my life. But, I’ll also remember countless nurses doctors and specialists of all kinds who literally saved my son’s life.
It took 13 of the longest days of my life, but when our family was finally reunited, it was all the more joyous.
This time, we cried tears of happiness, because of the care he received at Vidant Chowan and Vidant Greenville hospitals.
This might be the most significant reason yet that I Love Edenton.