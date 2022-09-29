...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Thursday to 6 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
With the mid-terms only six weeks away, Democratic and Republican leaders look for every possible way to motivate their supporters to vote for their party’s candidates.
Democrats can count on the pro-abortion graffiti artist, the Marxist-indoctrinated graduate, the climate change fanatic, the government-dependent unemployed and the Trump hater.
Others will vote Republican because Biden has caused runaway inflation, crime in our cities, the border crisis and a mindless energy policy.
Traditional voters on the right and the left need no motivation — they will show up. But what about the vast independent middle? These voters will decide which party controls Congress in January. What motivates them? I think the answer lies in what gets these voters angry. And look no further than one very angry group: parents.
Angry parents elected Glenn Youngkin governor in the blue state of Virginia when Democrat Terry McCauliffe told them they should have no role in what teachers teach their children. Parents showed up en masse to protest the Loudoun School Board’s policies on teaching Critical Race Theory to their children.
For that they were branded domestic terrorists by the Justice Department and hounded by the FBI. Parents all across the country took note: a recent survey has 84 percent of parents believing that they have an absolute right to know what their children are being taught in school.
Parents also object to another school policy, this one on transgenderism. They object to biological males on female swim teams, they object to biological male transgenders using girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms and they object to their children being punished for using the wrong pronouns when referring to transgenders.
But the angriest parents are the ones who object to teachers encouraging children in their charge to question their gender identity — and without notifying parents when their children are struggling with it.
In one particularly egregious case in Clay County, Florida, a father has accused his 12-year-old daughter’s teacher of transitioning her to a male, complete with a male name and male pronouns. The father was not notified until after his daughter had attempted suicide for the second time.
Positively sickening is the willingness of medical facilities to engage in gender-affirming medical treatment to minors.
Political commentator Matt Walsh has blown the cover off this sordid business in his documentary “What Is a Woman.” His investigation of the Vanderbilt Trans Clinic in Nashville reveals that the facility admits to being in the gender transition business as a big money-maker, especially since it requires a lot of follow-ups. Chemical castrations, double mastectomies and sterilizations are all part of the “transition game.” Tweeted Walsh, “This is what ‘health care’ has become in America.”
What can we expect from Biden’s Department of Education on this matter? It has proposed several amendments to Title IX that amount to redefining sex. A record number of parents have voiced their opposition to policy changes that would sexualize their children and usurp parental authority while the children are in school.
Perhaps the leftists running the Biden Administration have forgotten that parents, especially angry parents, can form a powerful coalition when it comes to fighting for the best interests of their kids. And come November these parents will vote.