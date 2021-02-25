Washington’s history lesson

This semester, I’m teaching a course entitled “Contemporary American Religion and Society.” In putting the course together, I needed to select a few textbooks. One, of course, would be an overview of the varied (and my goodness, how very varied) religions and denominations in the country for the last four hundred years.
Another would be a few non-religious books on American history. And there is a large library of these to choose from. Many — as in over one hundred — are superb in quality and accuracy.
I thought of a few. David McCullough’s “1776.” “Founding Brothers” by Joseph Ellis. Howard Zinn’s controversial “People’s History of the United States” (for a different perspective).
I considered, for a few moments, afflicting my poor students with William Shirer’s “Rise and Fall of the Third Reich” (1,200 pages!) mainly to make them appreciate the democratic freedom in their own country. I tried to rationalize including a volume from Shelby Foote’s Civil War trilogy, but no reasonable justification came to mind as I was typing up the syllabus.
I had the same difficulty with another favorite, though very different, volume on American history — and this one was quite religious: “The Life You Save May Be Your Own: An American Pilgrimage,” by Paul Elie, which is a lyrical, intertwined biography of Flannery O’Connor, Thomas Merton, Dorothy Day, and the great Walker Percy (all of which, not only the first and last, had much conversation with the South).
Of course, all these books are important to me. I recommend them highly, especially when you are perched in front of a fireplace on a cold wet night. But for one reason or another, they couldn’t squeeze their way through the turnstile of my syllabus.
Mainly because of the aims of the course, I settled on Jon Meacham’s “American Gospel: God, the Founding Fathers, and the Making of a Nation.”
I wanted my seminarians to appreciate the gift of American democracy. And yes, I do know it’s really a “federal constitutional democratic republic” — but to Eastern European immigrants (which is what much of my diocese is) arriving on the docks in New York in the 1920’s and 30’s, the “democratic” part is what enthused them most, after long centuries of languishing under Kings (the Hapsburgs in Austro-Hungary), Tsars (the Romanovs in Imperial Russia), Sultans (the Ottomans), and self-deified Emperors (the Romans, and later the Byzantines).
And I wanted them to acknowledge the genius of the Founding Fathers in erecting the “wall of separation” between church and state.
I try hard to motivate budding young theologians to start hitting the history books early on and to never quit. I don’t think you can do theology without prayer, for one thing, but theology can’t be done without history either. Few things are worse than religious opinions that float like vapor above the practicalities and realities of history.
History is really for everyone. Here, you might have already been expecting me to remind you of George Santayana’s best-remembered line: “Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
It’s not just a cliché. In my re-reading of Shirer’s “Reich,” the possibility of an intelligent, cultivated people like Germany could be transformed into a raging Nuremberg torchlit mob is not only a past reality but looms as an ever-present potentiality.
But there are more important positive reasons for reading history. In his farewell address on 17 September 1796, President George Washington advised his fellow citizens to “Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.”
Yes, the first president recognized that the young country was blessed by divine providence (a favorite term among the Founding Fathers). The new nation was blessed, but it wasn’t the only nation that was blessed.
Washington, representing the aspirations of all the Founders, give this counsel as an imperative, not just a suggestion. Observe faith and justice — rational equity — in the international community. Cultivate — nurture and build — peace in the world.
You can’t do that without learning history. I’m not referring to “bad” histories that lurk on the cheap paperback racks (or worse, FB), histories barely above the low life of flat earth theory and lunar landing denials. But learning “good history” will produce a strong sense of justice, and an abiding desire for peace.
Why is this so? Why is it that a bad history like Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” produces murderous rampage, while a good history like “The Rise and Fall” produces wariness of evil and appreciation for the good?
In my twenty odd years of teaching history at my seminary, I’ve noticed a pattern in most of my students. In good history, they read the whole range between high notes and low points, hopes achieved and hopes deferred, achievements and disappointments and, sometimes, even in church history, disillusionments. They read stories of single individuals and small communities, nations and vast civilizations. They read narratives from close by in America and from far away in Africa and Japan. They read histories from long ago, like the thousand-year reign of Christian Byzantium (the Second Rome), and from yesterday, like the effect of the pandemic upon American churches in 2020.
As they read, sooner or later they shift. They expand their view to a common humanity — not just to other places in the world, but to other times and other situations. They begin to appreciate other stories of other needs and traumas and victories, of other disappointments and hopes.
Reading good history makes anyone humble. There’s no way one can feel “superior” to other people after reading a history that is honest and just. You start to recognize, in this growing perception of a common humanity stretching throughout the centuries across the globe, the diamond truth of these words by the great historian, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (in “The Gulag Archipelago”):
“Gradually it was disclosed to me that the line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either—but right through every human heart—and through all human hearts. This line shifts. Inside us, it oscillates with the years. And even within hearts overwhelmed by evil, one small bridgehead of good is retained. And even in the best of all hearts, there remains… an un-uprooted small corner of evil. “
A humble, open reading of good history makes us empathize with every stranger then, and sympathize with every poor neighbor.
History makes us remember humanity, what is true, and what is good.