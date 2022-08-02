Edenton is a great place for making friends, and the Edenton Bay Trading Company (aka “Malcolm’s”) is the place to meet them.
So Malone and I were hanging out there last Wednesday, whiling away a few hours on things theological, sociological and things less than logical. We’ve had these genial conversations going on for about four years.
But this one would be the last, at least for the foreseeable future.
While we were talking Joe came up and said, “Hey, I hear you’re moving off to Nashville.”
“Yup,” Malone replied and mentioned something about how great a town it is, but how he’ll miss Edenton and the people. Nice things, of course.
“And Pastor David is going too,” Joe added. “But I ‘spose you’re sticking around.”
“Yup,” I quoted Malone, “I’m staying here like the cranky barnacle I am.” I chuckled, mainly to take the edge off the curmudgeonly theme.
In the midst of our clerical musings about religious themes and problems, punctuated by glosses on theological wonder (and there’s a lot of that), I felt that veil of bittersweet finality settling down on the low round white marble table in front of us.
It’s a strange device that Malcolm has set there in the middle of a Friends-like circle of lounge chairs: you could, if you wanted (and I don’t know why you would) rotate the top circle to the side of the lower one, eventuating in some unwieldy double-helix affair.
But I digress. There certainly was that unmistakable tinge, that poignant autumnal tang one senses in the morning mists of October at the changing of seasons, when you know that things won’t be the same.
You know you’re getting older when you feel that tinge more times than not.
“He’s younger,” I told myself, “I’ve the luxury of weeding and writing, and practicing up on being avuncular and curmudgeonly. He’s got more things to do.”
The clergy life is not readily understood, and, truth be told, we haven’t worked too hard at making it understandable. We are peregrine, traveling and wending our way from one community to another.
Before my good friend arrived, a married couple (more my age) had been watching passersby from the table next door. In the space of a whole hour, they counted only four people who walked by on the sidewalk on the other side of the window.
I asked them where they were from. “Everywhere and nowhere,” they said. “We’re RV tourists and we just stopped by on a whim.”
“I know your favorite song, then,” I guessed. “Something by Willie Nelson?”
They laughed and started to sing, “On the road again …” It kinda fit right in with the Bob Dylan platter that was on tap at the time.
They had just visited the Barker House and had taken the trolley tour. “What a beautiful town! You’re lucky to live here.”
Yes, I know. But until Edenton, my own clergy experience was a lot like the RV tourist lifestyle, though the clerical kind of peregrination was much less entertaining. It was hard to make connections. Not that it was impossible. But you always had, at the back of your mind, the unsettling sense that things would never stay the same.
Remember Seals & Crofts? Jim Seals passed away this past June, joining his brother Dan (of England Dan and John Ford Coley) who passed in 2009. Jim and Dash Crofts put out several golden hits which are on my summer playlist that I call “Endless Afternoon.”
One song came unbidden to my mind as Malone and I finished up our last chat at Malcolm’s:
“Like the twilight in the road up ahead, They don’t see just where we’re goin’. And all the secrets in the universe, Whisper in our ears, All the years will come and go: We may never pass this way again.”
This is undeniably true, and that truth is one of those facts that must be accepted in the hard passage from childhood to adulthood. Things don’t stay the same in this world. The good things must be cherished while you have them. Children must be hugged while they’re still children. Friends must be cared for. Family time must be savored.
Everything must live on in memory as a deposit, a surety, for eternity.
Because in eternity, nothing is lost and everything is gained.
That is why I’m a Christian. I have to be. It is the only way I can survive when it’s so often the case that “we may never pass this way again.”
In the poignant book “A Severe Mercy,” by Sheldon Vanauken, the author recounts the close friendship he and his wife shared with the great literateur and polymath, C.S. Lewis.
They talked a great deal about the very theme of this article. In all their philosophizing and poetizing, the bald fact of mutability and departure came up over and over again.
Jack, as Lewis’ friends were wont to call him, offered this hopeful bon mot:
“Christians never say goodbye. Only au revoir.”
Which means “until we meet again.”
Indeed, my friend. Au revoir.