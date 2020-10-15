Other Voices
Everyone who lives near the Albemarle Sound has their own unique relationship with the water. My memories of growing up in Edenton are filled with swimming, tubing and kayaking in the sound. The sound serves as a major recreational amenity as people who boat, fish, swim or simply enjoy the outdoors. After spending the summer researching algae in the sound, I began viewing the water differently.
Algal blooms across the sound threatens human and ecosystem health. For two months this summer, I collected water quality data, including pH, temperature, conductivity, nitrate, phosphate, and ammonia levels at six sites across Chowan County: J. Robert Hendrix Park, Arrowhead Beach, the Edenton Waterfront and Marina, and Albemarle Sportfishing Boats, and a site off Country Club Drive. I looked at water samples under a microscope to see which algae species were present at each site. From these data, we can gain a better understanding of where algal growth occurs across the sound, the conditions that promote blooms, and what we can do to help.
Various filamentous and planktonic algal species grow in the sound. Two types of algae I encountered often were Microcystis and Anabaena, both of which produce microcystins, a type of toxin. However, not all algae I found was toxic — in fact, most species aren’t. For example, diatoms, a predominantly nontoxic algae made of silica, were present at many sites.
In July, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) issued a warning concerning cyanobacterial blooms in the sound, urging Chowan County residents to avoid discolored water. It is important to take precaution around algal blooms as the toxins some algae produce may have negative health effects, including rashes and liver and gastrointestinal issues. The toxins blue-green algae produce have also caused serious ailments in dogs, sometimes even resulting in death.
Algal blooms are typically classified by bright green water, which might be more pronounced closer to shore. Of the six Chowan County sites I visited, I observed blooms at the Marina, Arrowhead Beach, and J. Robert Hendrix Park. I also found algae (including cyanobacteria) at the three other sites, but not in quantities that made it clearly visible.
While algal blooms are generally easy to recognize, seemingly clear water may still contain harmful planktonic algae. Toxic cyanobacteria like Microcystis and Anabaena can aggregate in small, but visible clumps in the water.
Algal blooms are often caused by eutrophication, or a nutrient overload in the water. These nutrients mainly come in the form of nitrate, phosphate, and ammonia, which are common in conventional fertilizers. These nutrients often enter waterways as runoff, promoting algal growth.
Nutrient levels varied a lot across the sound. Average nitrate concentrations at the Chowan County sites were generally low (between 0.025 and 0.224 parts per million (ppm)), while sites across the sound, namely Mackey’s Ferry boat ramp and the Columbia Boating Access Area, had the highest nitrate levels with about 3.8 ppm and 1.1 ppm, respectively. Among the Chowan sites, phosphate was lowest at the Country Club Drive and Albemarle Sportfishing Boats sites with 0.033 and 0.036 ppm, respectively, while the Marina had the highest phosphate levels (0.415 ppm).
Near the end of my research, on August 4, Hurricane Isaias crossed through Edenton. Hurricanes may have varying effects on coastal waterways like the sound, including washing pollutants from land into the water as well as diluting the sound with floodwaters. The water samples I collected in the days following the hurricane had relatively low nitrate concentrations. This trend has been observed before, for example in the aftermath of Hurricane Floyd (1999) when decreased nitrate and ammonia levels were observed in the Tar River.
While heavy rains and flooding have been shown to have a dilution effect in coastal waters like the sound, such storms still transport pollutants from land to the water, which presents a severe threat to the environment. The intensity and frequency of severe storms will likely increase as climate change accelerates. Furthermore, climate change has caused water temperatures to rise, and warm, nutrient-rich waters promote algal growth, leading to more blooms. Thus, climate change may exacerbate the impact our land use has on the sound.
Our actions as individuals on land have the potential to significantly affect aquatic ecosystems. Cleaning up leaves and other yard waste, for example, prevents those materials from entering the sound and increasing the nutrient load. However, other systems and processes which we have very little individual control over can have an even greater impact on water quality. In addition to climate change, large-scale farming which often involves the use of synthetic fertilizers that contain nitrates and phosphates can lead to eutrophication and subsequent algal blooms.
This ever-growing threat requires us to re-evaluate how we treat the land, at a broader level than just our own backyards. Human and environmental health are linked; not only will continuing to use chemical fertilizers at the current rate present a critical risk to the sound ecosystem, but the environmental consequences will affect us directly.
To better understand the impact of land use on algal blooms and the sound ecosystem, community science initiatives should be implemented to facilitate data collection across the county and greater Albemarle region. The data I collected this summer for my project only provides a snapshot of sound water quality over a brief period of time. Long-term sampling would benefit researchers and northeastern North Carolina residents.