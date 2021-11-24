During my preteen years in the 1950s, we did not have high-tech cell phones, Nintendo and other games, or state-of-the-art televisions. TV programs then were basic black and white,
Our days were consumed with simple pleasures. Everyone had simple cap pistols loaded with rolls of caps that popped when the trigger was pulled and rolled to the next cap. We played cops and robbers, cowboys and Indians, and pretended to be soldiers. All boys were aware of a six-year military obligation during those years. Our fathers had served in World War II and Korea.
In the evenings after supper, before bed, we watched television with our parents. One of my very favorite programs was the police series,”Dragnet,” starring Jack Webb. His character was Sgt. Joe Friday, a Los Angeles police detective. He was armed with a neat .38 snub nose (2 inch) revolver. Oh my, how I wanted one of those and to be just like him!
After completing high school, I knew that there would be a time to begin my military obligation. What career in my life would I pursue after that?
Although we always played war games as soldiers, I loved ships — ancient sailing warships. Pirate ships were a favorite; however, I knew that I would never be a pirate on one. I still have a beautiful pirate ship model, “Black Falcon,” that I built at age 14 in 1956. It is still on a shelf above my desk. However, I chose the Navy to fulfill my military obligation. I considered the Navy a career, but I was honorably discharged due to personal circumstances at home.
My passion for law enforcement firmly remained. Being a direct, no-nonsense person, I was always influenced by Sgt. Joe Friday’s interview techniques, particularly his “just the facts” approach. Facts always represented the truth. This statement reminded me of my personality. Trivia and compromise of the facts were just a waste of my time.
One fact that I remember so well was told to me by my father. He sternly and frequently told me: “Son, you had better never get into trouble and be brought home by the police.” Now, that was a non-debatable fact. I knew the consequences. To me, this enforced fact.
“Just the facts” extended to a reminder provided to us by a sergeant at the Virginia State Police Academy. “Do not believe anything you hear and half of what you see,” he said. I have always governed myself by these statements, both professionally and personally. Without hesitation, I chose law enforcement as my career, going on to serve 40-plus years.
Today, at this time in my life, what are the facts in everyday life? We listen to politicians and world news. We hear blatant lies from politicians when truthful facts are apparent.
I expect when someone takes an oath of office to defend our constitution, the laws of our land, and the specifics of their office, they have an uncompromised obligation to do so. Therefore, I have no respect for those who waste my time compromising facts and the truth.
Facts and truth seem to have little meaning in the political and personal societies of today. But if America survives as a God-fearing and civilized society, we must get back to facts and be told the truth. We must hold politicians and others accountable by telling “just the facts” to our citizens.
Keith Throckmorton, a resident of Perquimans County, retired from the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia.