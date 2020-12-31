Our Constitution begins, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution.” Nothing about the Supreme Court here.
“We the people” constitutes the United States of America, and gives every citizen standing in US law. Accordingly, every US citizen and state(s) has guaranteed Supreme Court jurisdiction with some restrictions. Jurisdiction is the cocoon of the perfect Union. The concept of standing is the basis of our Justice, tranquility, defense, its general welfare, as well as where Liberty’s blessings reside.
These ideas inherently create citizen jurisdiction and standing. They cannot be separated from what the Constitution declares “We the People” own. If presidential election mismanagement violates these constitutional ideals, any voting challenge has inherent standing, as every citizen is affected by the results. “We the People” level jurisdiction cannot be sliced and diced from guaranteed citizen rights and standing.
In Texas v. Pennsylvania No. 220155, Supreme Court Justices decided, “the State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.” Misaligned constitutional law turned our ideals upside down with the Supreme Court becoming the scale rather than “the People’s” voting rights.
Article III of the US Constitution states the Supreme Court ultimately decides, “Controversies to which the United States shall be a Party; to Controversies between two or more States; between a State and Citizens of another State; between Citizens of different States;” In this regard a citizen and any US state(s) establish Supreme Court jurisdiction.
The Supreme Court decides, “Controversies between two or more States;” The Texas lawsuit offers proof election results were doctored in several states, high jacking the presidential election. Sounds like standing to me. Presidential election issues affect every citizen, “We the People”.
Further, controversies “between a State and Citizens of another State;” have Supreme Court jurisdiction, as well as “between Citizens of different States;” Texas has problems with individual voters in other states. Citizen Trump joined the lawsuit. He has problems with citizen voting irregularities in other states.
Continuing, “The Trial of all Crimes … shall be held in the State where the said Crimes shall have been committed; but when not committed within any State, the Trial shall be at such Place or Places as the Congress may by Law have directed.” Supreme Court Justices could rule because election laws between sovereign states don’t exist, a very counter-intuitive reason for the Texas lawsuit’s denial.
There isn’t an intra-state trial because jurisdiction exists at the Supreme Court level only. Congress doesn’t have jurisdiction because an intra-state presidential election violations collectively cross state lines, infringing “We the People” ideals. “We the People” trumps the Supreme Court every time.