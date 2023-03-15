...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt and rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds, and Pamlico
Sound.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 29 this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected tonight.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM EDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
...Increased Fire Danger From Late Morning Through Early Wednesday
Evening...
Breezy and dry conditions are expected Wednesday. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts 20-25 mph during the afternoon. Slightly
warmer temperatures and lower dew points result in relative
humidity values of 20 to 30 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead
to an increased fire danger risk from late morning through early
Wednesday evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Writer’s Note: I listened in on a conversation in my study a few days ago. It must have been going on for some time already when I entered the room. I took some notes, in media res, on my yellow legal pad as faithfully as I could.)
“Things are pretty confusing right now, Mr. Wilbur. Dad’s hearing all kinds of wild things.”
“Well yes, Wendell. He probably shouldn’t listen to the news too much. Too many of those people think one thing in private, but say the exact opposite in front of the camera.”
“That sounds wrong. Didn’t you always tell me to tell the truth?”
“Yes. And I also told you to be careful about who you listen to.”
“I listen to Mom and Dad.”
“So do I. And our aunties and uncles. And Evie. And our cousin, Peyton. But I mean you have to think hard about what you hear other people say. And how they want to make you feel. And what they want to make you do.”
“There’s a lot of yelling these days. Dad calls them demagogues.”
“This is important, Wendell. It’s easy to make people angry and scared. You can make lots of money from making people sorry for themselves and think that they’ve been pushed around or that someone jumped in line in front of them.”
“Like when Peyton got a Milk Bone before me?”
“Yes, especially when you thought wrongly that you weren’t getting one when all you had to do was to be patient.”
“Patience is hard for West Highland White Terriers.”
“Patience is even harder for people, Wendell. You’ll find, sooner or later, that people really like to get excited and mad.”
“And when they get excited and mad they get mean. They call each other bad names.”
“They forget,” the older Westie said, “that other people have feelings, who have their own gladnesses and sadnesses. But when you think the other person is your enemy, you forget all that. Besides, they can get very, very smug.”
Wendell scrunched up his forehead. There was a lot of consideration going on between his furry white ears.
“There’s something else, too. You’re going to find out that some people want to think things just to be different. If experts say one thing, they will say the opposite. Like some people say the earth is flat.”
“That’s just kooky.”
“Dad calls it ‘contrarian.’ And you might have heard him quote the Prophet Isaiah: ‘Do not call conspiracy everything this people calls a conspiracy; do not fear what they fear, and do not dread it.’”
“Those are big words, Mr. Wilbur.”
“Don’t worry, Wendell. You’ll get used to it. Listen, the best advice I can give you is this. It’s from the Sermon on the Mount: ‘By their fruits ye shall know them.’”
“What? Like apples and oranges?”
“No, silly. The Bible says that ‘the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance: against such there is no law’ … Wendell, listen to people who say and do these kind of things. Don’t listen to the angry yellers.”
“There’s too much meanness in the world,” Wilbur continued. “God wants more gentleness. That’s why I’m going to go help Him make things better.”
“I wish you wouldn’t go, Mr. Wilbur. I’m still small and young.”
“You’re ready, Wendell. That’s why I picked you.”
“But what about him?” Wendell turned his head toward the guy scribbling on his legal pad.
“I know,” Wilbur sighed. “It’s going to be hard. But you and I will see him through – you from down here, and me from up there.”