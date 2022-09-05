“The statue has to stay here. How else can we remember history?”
This is an interesting point. And it prompts more questions:
“What do statues mean? Why do we put them up in the first place?”
And this: “What history are we trying to remember?”
I’m not against statues in general. Beyond helping us to remember important things, they actually say something. They elevate a person of the past into extraordinary importance. They are made to command our attention, especially if that figure is in the middle of traffic and commerce.
Statues of Jesus, for example, certainly elevate Him into our attention. If done right, such statues say important things. They say that God is not an arbitrary, angry despot, that He is not cruel. But rather, He is loving and compassionate, a savior and rescuer. A good shepherd.
We think statues have something to say about the past, but what do they say to the present?
I think that’s what may have been going on in the mind of General Robert E. Lee when he wrote this in 1869: “I think it wiser,” the retired military leader wrote about a proposed Gettysburg memorial, “… not to keep open the sores of war but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings engendered.”
For him at least – and this should not be lost on anyone who’s read up on the Civil War – a statue marking that troubled time says something beyond memorializing service and courage. In his thinking, such a statue carried on the “sores of war,” the “marks of civil strife,” and all the feelings that those sores and marks dredged up.
“How else can we remember history?” Indeed, “What history are we trying to remember?”
The work of remembering is a hard one. It is never easy. When we read and write history, we are morally bound, as decent-minded folk, to read history that is not only accurate, but as comprehensive as possible. We can’t just read the stories that turn out with a happy ending. And we can’t just read stories about our kin or tribe or kind.
We have to remember everyone. The Bible kinda insists upon that.
“In the question of statues,” a younger person suggested to me – the sort of innocence of that kid who shouted out “The Emperor has no clothes!” – “shouldn’t we also have statues for guys from the other side, and maybe statues for all those people who were enslaved: I bet a lot of those people suffered and died.”
The kid had a point. More statues might go some way toward fixing the “What history should be remembered?” problem.
But still, do we need statues to remember? I don’t think so. I’m in the process of getting a memorial for my father-in-law in a cemetery hundreds of miles from here. My wife and I will rarely visit it, seeing as it is so far and out of the way. But we’ll have no trouble remembering.
And it helps that Henry is in a lot of written history (and I’ve written reams on him, along with other sons and daughters of the Hell’s Angels, the Fighting 303rd Bomber Group of January 1944). No one needs a statue, or a replica of a B-17 Flying Fortress, to remember their service and courage.
History does that.
What statues do, rather, in what they say to us is to symbolize who we are in the here and now. All of us Edentonians – that is, what we mean to each other and how we think life together should be like.
All of us.
Admittedly, I am “from out of town” – not too recently, that is, as this Thanksgiving will be our fifth one down here. And I fully accept the fact that, by far, my neighbors hereabouts all know much, much more about our local past.
And they also know more about our local present. They know what makes everyone around here happy. They also know what makes some people hurt. In the here and now.
So I submit this to “the angels of our better nature:” what should we do about a statue, if we don’t really need it to remember?
More importantly: what does that statue say?
To all of us?