A lot of speeches have been made from campaign podiums about God and government. In this last year – or rather, decade – of constant and unceasing electioneering, much has been made about traditional family values and Biblical morality.
There’s even a lamentable “Christian Nationalism” meme that’s been floating around the steamy airwaves.
Since there’s been so much attention paid to the idea of “Biblical government,” it might be profitable to ask, specifically, just what the Bible does say about the state.
Here is where it is crucial to be careful about the question.
The question is not “What does the Bible say about an individual’s behavior?” Suffice it to say that Scripture has loads to say about personal behavior. In fact, you can’t turn a single onion-skin page of Holy Writ without bumping into some form of “do this and you will live,” or “don’t say bad things” or “love your enemies.”
But to the government itself, the Bible is not nearly so voluminous. The number of commands to the State is fairly low in number. But despite there being few, they are onerous and strict.
First of all, the Bible is not all that cheery about the State. There is never much hope in notions like “If we religious types can only take control of the government then things will be hunky-dory.” The New Testament especially is emphatic about a clear separation of church and state.
The State is assigned a pretty “negative” task. In the book of Romans, St. Paul said that yes, God has instituted “governing authorities” in human society. But the government has one purpose, and that is to “bear the short sword to execute God’s judgment on wrongdoing” (Romans 13.4).
The State is all about restricting “wrongdoing,” which, as St. Paul knew this from the Old Testament very well, is the waging of violence and injustice upon the powerless, those that have no influence or voice, those who are desperate in the community. The wrongdoing that is the concern of the State is this oppressive “civil wrongdoing.” It is not individual acts of immorality, as is commonly assumed.
The Greek word for “short sword” is “machaira.” It is a symbol of civil power in the Graeco-Roman world, and it stood for the punishing authority of the State against violence and oppression, whether from within the nation or without.
The earliest Christians prayed for the Emperor and the Roman Empire – despite their being persecuted by governing authorities – because the State protected the nation from barbarians outside the borders, and nasty pieces of work from within.
What gets overlooked here is this startling truth: government, St. Paul says, is instituted, even ordained by God – but it is not a blessing or grace… it has a negative task. That is why in the earliest years of Christianity, the Church discouraged its members from participation in government, just because of that “short sword.”
What is the Old Testament sense of the State and its negative responsibility? What was it that St. Paul knew about government – a sensibility that he shared with the other apostles and all the earliest Christians?
There was a passage that was especially important. It is from the book of Psalms, which was not only the hymnal and prayerbook of the earliest Christians (and Jesus Himself), but it was also a summing up of Old Testament theology.
And this is the most important Psalm about the State, namely the eighty-second.
“How long will you judge unjustly,” God says to governing authorities, “and show favoritism to the wicked? Instead, give justice to the weak and the fatherless; maintain the right of the afflicted and the destitute. Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked” (Psalm 82.3-4).
There’s a host of other similar passages in the Psalms and the Prophets – Amos is a prime example. These words, spoken by the Lord Himself to the State, constitute the simple answer to the question, “What is God saying to the country?”
Easy peasy. Protect from injustice the weak and the “fatherless” – that is, those who aren’t born into money. Protect the rights of the afflicted and the desperately poor. Rescue the powerless and those who are in need from the oppression and violence of the nasty and selfish.
That’s what the State is responsible to do. Not a long list, but it’s a lot. That’s what true and authentic “traditional values” are. That’s what the Bible says to the nation.
But what about those who speak in God’s Name, but act in complete opposition to His nature as the generous Father that He is? Who “maintains the cause of the afflicted, and the right of the poor?” (Psalm 140.12).
In the Bible, both the Old Testament and the New, there is a terrible sense of kismet – that is, how we treat others will determine what comes back to us. The Rich Man who ignored the weak, afflicted, powerless and desperately poor Lazarus who begged at his door just assumed that he’d get a free ticket to ride when the roll was called up yonder.
Yikes.
He should’ve read the Bible better, because on this it’s pretty clear.