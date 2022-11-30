As we enter the Christmas season, we focus on celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Numerous festivities include Nativity scenes, Santa Claus visits, decorating trees and church services.

One of the most beautiful aspects of the Christmas season is listening to and singing the tremendously beautiful Christmas Hymns and Carols.

Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.