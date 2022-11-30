As we enter the Christmas season, we focus on celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Numerous festivities include Nativity scenes, Santa Claus visits, decorating trees and church services.
One of the most beautiful aspects of the Christmas season is listening to and singing the tremendously beautiful Christmas Hymns and Carols.
After some time, someone was recognized and honored for church and Christmas music – that was Saint Cecelia, but who was she?
Saint Cecilia was a virgin, martyr and was recognized as the Patron Saint of Musicians and Church music. This Saint lived during the third century in the Roman Empire. She was born to a wealthy Roman family.
Cecilia vowed her virginity to Christ; however, her parents married her off anyway. She was married to Valerian, who converted to the Christian faith and respected her virginity.
“While the profane music of her wedding was heard, Cecilia was singing in her heart a hymn of love of Jesus, her true spouse.”
On their wedding night, Cecilia made her vow known to Valerian and informed him that an angel guarded her purity. Cecilia instructed Valerian first to be baptized; afterward, he could see her angel. The angel then crowned Cecilia with a chaplet of rose and lily. Cecilia, Valerian and his converts took up the responsibility of burying martyred Christians, which was illegal, along with their refusal to worship false gods. These reasons resulted in their arrest and martyrdom.
After Cecilia’s arrest, Roman officials attempted to kill her by locking her in an overheated house. This attempt failed. It was then ordered that Cecilia be beheaded. The executioner tried unsuccessfully three times to behead her, so he fled.
Cecilia was severely wounded and lived three days in her home before bleeding to death. Pope Urban I was requested to convert her home into a church. Many people were converted to Christianity as they visited to soak her with sponges and clothes.
When Saint Cecilia’s body was found, it was noted that on one of her hands, she had three fingers outstretched and, on the other hand, just one finger, denoting her belief in the Trinity. Saint Cecilia’s musical fame is based on her legend that she praised God by singing to Him and preaching as she lay dying a martyr’s death.
Saint Cecelia Cecilia allegedly was martyred on November 22, 230 AD. She was buried in the Catacomb of Callixtus and was later transferred to the Church of Santa Cecilia. In 1599, Saint Cecilia’s body was discovered still not decomposed, appearing to be asleep.
The story of Saint Cecilia is one of courage, evangelization and love of God amid persecution and strife. She is most remembered today as the patron saint of musicians and church music. She is typically portrayed in art, statues, rosaries and medals with a harp or other musical instruments.
Several noted composers, such as George Frederic Handel (composer of “The Messiah”), wrote Odes (poems meant to be sung) for Saint Cecilia’s Day, celebrated on Nov. 22.
Revelation 3:15-16 NIV says, “I wish you were either one or the other! So, because you are lukewarm—neither hot nor cold—I am about to spit you out of my mouth.”
Saint Cecilia raised the bar for this passage of Scripture. In the eyes of God, she, through her life, faith, dedication and death, represented the ultimate example of a Christian.
When we sing hymns and Christmas Carols, we should reflect on Saint Cecilia and evaluate ourselves as Christians. How do we measure on the scale Saint Cecilia set as we live our lives according to Revelation 3:15-16? What sacrifices are we willing to make in the eyes of God? How does God see us in comparison to how we see ourselves?
Merry Christmas.