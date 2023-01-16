Jonathan Tobias NEW

Jonathan Tobias

That title will be lost on increasingly more people. It came at the end of the “To Tell the Truth” game show, when the real character was asked to reveal himself, while the two imposters remained seated.

There are way more than three “challengers” when it comes to American “bogeymen.” It’s always been this way, but in the last twenty years, the census of bad guys, villains and monsters has been blowing the top off the charts.

Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.