That title will be lost on increasingly more people. It came at the end of the “To Tell the Truth” game show, when the real character was asked to reveal himself, while the two imposters remained seated.
There are way more than three “challengers” when it comes to American “bogeymen.” It’s always been this way, but in the last twenty years, the census of bad guys, villains and monsters has been blowing the top off the charts.
On any given hour of talking heads on cable news, it seems as though America were trapped in a haunted house of ghouls. Like that beautiful lady in the black and white Dracula flick, wrapped in a diaphanous gown and clutching a candelabra, stately descending a spiral staircase, stepping down, down into the deepening darkness. All the while in the background, a macabre organ is swelling with a chorus wailing out the audience’s anxious cries “Don’t go! Don’t go!” But, deaf to our warnings, she goes, anyways.
Depending on who you ask, you’ll get predictable answers to the question, “Will the real bogeyman stand up?” One side will say liberals and progressives, “woke” academics and CRT socialists. Another side will point to the MAGA crowd, conservatives and fundamentalists, polluting corporations and billionaire egoists.
In the math world (a place I usually avoid), these bogeymen cancel each other out. The complaints are mutually exclusive. That is to be expected in a time of such seething polarity when even religious affiliations have become political and partisan badges.
I’ve been busy writing up a review of a 2020 book written by an on-again-off-again acquaintance of mine: “Live Not By Lies,” by bestselling author (and bosom buddy of Tucker Carlson) Rod Dreher.
Ever since he was a columnist for the Dallas Morning News in the early aughts, Rod has taken the usual tack of blaming everything bad on progressives. And in this newest book of his, he goes so far as to say that current “woke” liberalism is ushering in a totalitarian state.
Not, mind you, a “hard” totalitarianism like the old repressive Soviet regime, about which Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn wrote the original “Live Not By Lies” essay in 1974. But today’s America, Rod says, breathlessly, is more like Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World” than Orwell’s “1984.”
He’s joined a swelling chorus of handwringing and dyspeptic voices that cry out, like the Dracula choir, “Don’t go! Don’t go!” They’re all cocksure certain that America is the lady descending into the crypt, languishing under liberal tyranny.
Rod says that it is because of religious liberalism that America has become secularized. And, in turn, because America is so secularized, she is locked in the grip of something that Rod calls “soft totalitarianism” (which, by the way, is a big fat oxymoron).
But… but… but, Rod – and I get to call him Rod because he phoned me once, years ago, just to complain that his own church was “going liberal” – doesn’t prove his argument. At all.
It is simply not true that religious liberalism “causes” secularization. The great moral philosopher, Alisdair MacIntyre (whom Rod quotes whenever he gets the chance) made clear in his Secularization and Moral Change (1967) that you can’t say that the decline of religion has caused moral and social change. If America has become more secularized – which it certainly has – it is not because Americans go to church less, or because mainline denominations have become more “liberal.”
MacIntyre, along with other heavyweights like Charles Taylor, says that the cause of the decline of American religion is the same as the main cause of moral and social change in modern America. It is urbanization and industrialization that produce secularization – a process that has shifted into overdrive since World War II.
But can you say that the trends of America getting hooked on cities and mass production are the real “bogeymen? I don’t think so. These are realities rather than bad guys. To be against them is much like waving a protest sign against inclement weather, like “Down with Tornadoes.”
Of course, that’s more than a little meshuggah. But then again, most of our sweaty, breathless hunts for the bogeyman are crazy as an outhouse fly. We’re far too quick at sticking a “bad guy” post-it note on the foreheads of people who think differently and say annoying things.
Maybe we should just shrug our shoulders instead, and say, “Well, bless your heart.”
In the meantime – and I mean “mean” time – let’s talk about the deeper things where we have a lot more in common. Let’s nurture our gardens. Let’s cook together. Let’s promenade in this beautiful town together and remember our common story. Let’s preserve and restore and beautify together. Let’s do Shakespeare and recite poetry at Malcolm’s (I’ll be at the Herringbone on Jan. 25, raising a Laphroaig to Bobby Burns). Let’s do philosophy and history, like the Founding Fathers.
Let’s leave off looking for the bogeyman and tell each other all our thoughts of God instead. Together.