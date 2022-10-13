With less than a month to go before the mid-term elections, Republicans can taste victory, as polls indicate momentum in their direction. All the key issues favor them: the economy, inflation, illegal immigration and rising crime top the list of issues motivating likely voters, while abortion, climate change and Trump’s malfeasance seem to be fading for Democrats.
Unless something drastic — like the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine — overshadows domestic issues, betting odds point to a Republican Congress in January.
While our European allies fear the possibility of nuclear war, they care less about the outcome of our elections than they do about the very real possibility of freezing their buns off in January.
The sabotage of the two Nord Stream pipelines, irrespective of the responsible culprits, has extinguished the hopes of Germany and other Europeans of importing Russian gas to power their industries and heat their homes.
Of course, the Europeans bear the primary responsibility for their energy shortages. Banning fracking, shuttering coal and nuclear plants, and relying on renewables to make up the difference have proven to be a regrettable folly. Still, the continental winter freeze could have been avoided or at least mitigated with an increase in American shipments of liquefied natural gas.
There’s little chance of that now. Shipments of LNG to Europe are maxed out because the Biden administration is opposed to increasing the extraction of natural gas as part of its declared war against fossil fuels. Even if this policy were reversed, suffocating regulations and repeated litigation by radical environmentalists prevent the building of new LNG conversion plants.
The recent announcement by OPEC+ that it intends to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels a day couldn’t have come at a worse time for Democrats on the eve of November elections. The decision is already increasing the price of gas at the pump — topping $7 a gallon at some California stations — focusing voters’ attention on this stubborn cause of inflation.
Biden’s response has been to release millions more barrels of oil from our Strategic Oil Reserve, a pathetic attempt to assuage the pain of higher gas prices. He has also resumed his unsupportable accusations of price-gouging by gas station owners. But Americans know the truth: the one reason for our energy crisis is Biden himself.
When Trump left office, our oil industry was producing 13 million barrels of oil a day and was capable of increasing that number to 14 or 15 million barrels if needed. America had achieved energy independence.
Since Biden took office and began his jihad against fossil fuels, oil production has dropped to 11.8 million barrels a day, and this has put us in the position of having to import oil once again, maybe even from Venezuela.
Biden’s earlier trip to Saudi Arabia to beg for an increase in oil production failed miserably. OPEC is now thumbing its nose at Biden and, to make it even more embarrassing, has linked arms with Russia in reducing production and causing oil prices on the international market to rise. This is sure to cause a further spike in inflation and a deep recession here at home.
We don’t need a crystal ball to gaze at our future. All we have to do is look at California where prices at the pump exceed even $7 a gallon — and Europe where lumberjacks are chopping wood in anticipation of the winter freeze.
Such are the consequences of worshiping at the altar of climate change.