About 10 days ago, the President called into Sean Hannity’s show. The host pressed Mr Trump on the need to get the country moving. The President replied by wishing for an opening of the economy with a “Big Bang” that could take place around May 1. Other Republican lawmakers (including our own congressman) have chimed in about that date as well.
They are cheered by some recent statistics. Dr Anthony Fauci, whose trustworthiness rating is as high as 90%, has stated that instead of 100,000 coronavirus deaths there may be 60,000. And it appears that in New York City, at least, the rate of infection might be leveling off. There, and in some other “hot spots,” the curve may be flattening.
Buoyed up by these new projections, many politicians want to get the economy going again. In reference to the nearly nationwide “shelter in place” directive, Sean Hannity said that “We weren’t built not to be moving like this.” Other pundits have suggested that the cure might be worse than the disease. Some have opined, darkly, that the tanking economy can produce worse effects than the coronavirus, suggesting that suicides and abuse will increase significantly if the shutdown continues any longer. In his daily press conference on April 10th (incomprehensibly staged on Good Friday), the President remarked that “staying at home can lead to death also.”
There is much to say for this wish to return to business as usual. I have a number of friends (and so do you) who are small business owners, and they are suffering. As is the case in other states, the North Carolina closure of non-essential businesses is drying up income and inflicting perhaps unrecoverable damage on their ledgers.
This isn’t mere abstraction. The loss of income means a loss of livelihood. The dark forecasts of a suffering economy are more likely than not. More than a few businesses will shutter. The closure of schools — even with online education going on — is going to produce long lasting consequences.
Add to this bleak list the religious community. With a few exceptions, churches across the country have closed their doors. Some clergy protest the shutdown, claiming religious persecution. More than a few religious pundits accuse bishops and other leaders of moral failure because they have gone along with “shelter in place,” and have closed church doors to public attendance.
Of course, there is no such “religious persecution”: it should be enough to remember that the shutdown affects everyone — businesses, schools, religious institutions of all faiths, even atheist meetings. Neither is there “moral failure” or cowardice in bishops and leaders closing churches on Sunday mornings (including Easter). For in the two millennia of Christian history, churches have frequently closed their doors during epidemics. This is something done out of pastoral love, not out of collusion with the Deep State.
But the fact remains that churches will suffer. They, too, have to face the hard realities of dried up cash flows and hammered budgets.
So I can understand why plateaus and flattening curves are eagerly pounced on by politicians from Mr Trump on down the line, who are only reflecting the anxieties of business owners and institutional administrators, who realistically fear the permanent shuttering of their respective places.
In this perspective, even the decrease of projected death tolls from one hundred thousand to sixty thousand can be reframed to look like good news.
But it must be said that this decrease in deaths is not good news at all. At best, it is only news that is less grim. People are still dying in New York by the hundreds. The national death toll continues to climb, now over 18,000 (maybe 20,000 by the time you read this). The total number of COVID-19 cases in America is rising to nearly half a million.
Still, the curves may be “flattening.” The increases may be diminishing. Hospitalizations are lowering in New York. The better projections may be more likely than the worst case scenarios.
But is that sufficient reason to open up the economy on May 1, to return to “normal”?
Let’s remember that if any curve is flattening, it is precisely because shutdown measures — like social distancing, shelter in place, and working from home — are working. Horrible death tolls are less horrible only because medical scientists like Dr Anthony Fauci and Dr Deborah Birx have been able to persuade Mr Trump (at least partly) and state governors to enact some hard public health measures.
Contary to Drs Birx and Fauci’s good sense, Attorney General Bill Barr pushed for opening up the economy soon with Laura Ingraham on April 9th. He claimed that “Americans are tired of hiding under their beds.” At best, this is an insensitive description of Americans who are trying their hardest to prevent the spread of plague.
Notwithstanding AG Barr’s flawed characterization, Americans actually do want to get back to work. Businesses want to open up again. Schools want to open their doors. Churches would like nothing better than to get together again on Sunday mornings.
But we don’t, not yet, and probably will not do so until mid-summer or later. It will be significantly later than May 1st. Why?
Because we value human life — the lives of our neighbors, our families, and our fellow man. We will take precautions at the expense of our comfort and financial security, even if it makes our bottom line suffer. We heed the advice of epidemiologists over the prognostications of economists and politicians. We are conservative: we value people more than capital. If the interests of the market conflict with the interests of human welfare, we’ll choose the latter over the former every day.
In two places, China and Italy, shutdown measures were relaxed too soon because the statistics looked a little better. In short order the bad curves shot up again. The horrific projections came back in force.
This is precisely what we must avoid here in Eastern North Carolina. Scientifically speaking, May 1st is way too soon for premature and liberal experiments in “normality.” We don’t have near the sufficient testing for opening so soon. We need to stay in place for the time being, for the sake of our community, the sake of our neighbors young or old, the sake of our children.
Mr Trump wishes for a Big Bang on May 1st. When asked in the daily press conference by what “metric” he would use in his decision to open things up, he pointed to his head and said “This is my metric.”
It would be better if he were more hopeful than wishful. Hoping and wishing are not the same.
Wishing is the business of mental metrics and fantasy. But hope is realistic thinking that is also faithful.
And faith will take as long as it takes to save human life.